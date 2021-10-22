Paddon's powered-up rally EV set to debut

Check out the development and testing of Hayden Paddon's all-electric Hyundai Kona rally car, and make sure you watch to the end for a teaser of the sound it makes...

In what his team says is a world first, Hayden Paddon’s ground-breaking all electric Hyundai Kona rally car is set to make its competitive debut this weekend at the Waimate 50 Motorsport Festival’s Horsepower Hillclimb making it the first electric rally car to compete on gravel anywhere in the world, according to Paddon Rallysport.

Apart from the batteries and motors that were supplied by Austrian-based company Stard Industries, the “400-plus horsepower” rally weapon was designed, developed and built by Paddon’s Cromwell-based team, a small team of seven.

The Kona Electric rally car features a 4WD system made up of two Brusa BLDC motors, combined with a 2-speed gearbox on both, driving from the front and rear. With this combination, the team says the car can produce around 500 horsepower (373kW) of peak power, with 610Nm of torque all monitored by its Motec electronics package. However, the teams says that the constant power varies.

Paddon Rallysport Hayden Paddon’s new Hyundai Kona rally car may be fully electric, but it is going to sound epic...

“The power delivery is incredible” said Paddon. “Unlike our internal combustion car, the Kona makes max power as soon as you touch the throttle. So a big thing through our development has been modulating that to reduce wheelspin and ultimately extend battery life. Wheel spin equals wasted energy.”

The 412 volt lithium-ion battery, which is produced to FIA standards, encompasses most of the floor, allowing for a low centre of gravity and making the car’s handling “wildly different” to the team’s ICE Hyundai i20 AP4 rally car used in the domestic rally championship.

But at a weight of 1450kg, the Kona is just 100kg more than the ICE i20 and the team says the Kona is “rapid both on the straights and in corners.”

“The engineering and chassis dynamics behind this car are different, which we have already experienced from our early development testing,” said project leader and engineer, Matt Barham.

“Everything is working in a different way to what we have previously experienced, which is exciting as it is opening a whole new window of vehicle performance.”

Paddon Rallysport According to Paddon Rallysport, their Kona Electric will be the first electric rally car in the world to compete on gravel.

Barham said that the weight distribution is “incredible”, with the handling and balance is assisted by four-way adjustable struts, an electrohydraulic power steering system and four-pot brakes with full electronic brake regeneration system.

But the most striking part of the car is the full composite aerodynamics package – designed by students at Canterbury University in conjunction with Paddon Rallysport, they have maximised the downforce efficiency while maintaining limited drag to preserve battery life.

“When designing a whole new car with technology that some die hard motorsport fans are on the fence about, it was also important we designed something that looked cool standing still and, on the stages,” said Barham.

Paddon Rallysport The development and build of the Kona has taken close to two years.

“However, to help the balance of the car we needed to create sufficient downforce, but downforce also creates drag that shortens the battery life.

“So, coming up with an aero efficient package that sufficed both downforce and limited drag was certainly a challenge, but one that was met.”

However, while power and speed are a large part of the package, there is one more element that is important for spectator enjoyment of motorsport – noise.

Paddon Rallysport The electric Kona only weighs 100kg more than the team’s ICE i20 rally car, but all the weight is down nicely low.

To that end, Paddon says he has a trick up his sleeve for this weekend’s two-day hill climb event.

“The team and I are aware of a key difference in internal combustion to electric. And since our launching of this vehicle, we have been working on solutions to counter this,” he said.

While the team won’t elaborate what the solution is, it says the Kona Electric rally car “includes the world’s first mechanically made noise”.

Paddon Rallysport According to Paddon the idea for an electric rally car came about as a way to push the sport forward while also utilising the talents of New Zealand engineers and technicians.

“All I can say is get to Waimate 50 this weekend and enjoy our latest development,” said Paddon.

Watch the video at the top of this article right to the end to get a small preview of the noise. We like what we hear.

The Waimate 50 Motorsport Festival’s Horsepower Hillclimb will take place over October 23 and 24 on the road to the famous Whitehorse Monument.