Modifying your bike might soon be illegal in the UK

Motorbike makers are pretty good at balancing emissions and aural pleasure, but the choice might soon be removed from UK riders.

A new proposal from the UK’s Department for Transport suggests banning modifying or customising a motorcycle’s exhaust system in order to reduce emissions.

It comes as part of the Department’s ‘Future of Transport’ review, and says that “tampering” with any system related to the engine or parts that emit gasses will be a criminal offence.

Unsurprisingly, there has been some push back from the motorcycle industry.

The Motorcycle Action Group labelled it a “sucker punch,” before describing it as an attack on the consumer and the freedom to do what you wish with your own property.

"I was expecting the lack of motorcycle focus in policies for the charging infrastructure, but the anti-tampering proposals came as a real sucker punch," Colin Brown, MAG’s Director of Campaigns and Political Engagement, told Visordown.

"As the owner of a motorcycle with less OEM parts than aftermarket ones you can imagine my reaction. This renewed attack on the right to do what you wish with your own property is not something that I can see many motorcyclists welcoming."

Supplied Aftermarket exhausts might become a thing of the past.

Similar measures have been proposed in the past in the European Union for both four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles. This seems to be the first time motorcycles are included.

At the moment, there aren’t any tests for a bike’s emissions once it leaves the factory, which doesn’t help with monitoring ultra low emission zones, like the ones around London. Consider the fact a sports bike with a straight-through exhaust and a fuel re-map will produce a lot more emissions than it did when it was stock.

Illegalising modifications are also said to be important for autonomous vehicles. Apparently, machine learning employed in autonomous vehicles identify other vehicles and understand the risk they propose, a process that can be disrupted by modifications.

Supplied Swapping your OEM exhaust pipe for something like this will result in better noise and more performance at the cost of higher emissions.

Motorcycles are inherently harder for autonomous vehicles to deal with as they filter between cars like a cyclist but can change speed and direction faster.

Presumably, these changes are blanket for both cars and motorbikes, which would go some way to explaining why modifications are bad for autonomous vehicles. Modifying an autonomous car wouldn’t be a good idea, as small changes can throw the complex on-board systems out of whack.

"Clearly the Government has some good intentions with these proposals, and we wouldn’t want to oppose those," adds Brown.

Virginia Mayo/AP The ultimate goal for the new rules is to lower emissions.

"However it’s clear that the knock on effect of what they’re suggesting would be ruinous for the motorcycle industry. It would be some of the most draconian rules around vehicle modification we’ve ever heard of."

It seems the UK government wants to get this into law as soon as possible, as public consultations for the proposal only lasts eight weeks rather than the usual twelve.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like these sorts of laws are coming to New Zealand... Yet.