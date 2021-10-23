Rare, mint-condition Renault Clio V6 to set auction records

The Renault Clio V6 Phase 2 was the most powerful series-production hot hatch when it launched in 2003.

A Renault Clio V6 Phase 2 showing just 980 miles (1577km) on the clock is about to go to auction in the UK, where it is expected to break records.

The example has been tipped to sell for more than £70,000 (NZ$134,928) through specialist online auction platform Collecting Cars, which already holds the world record sale prices for both Clio V6 Phase 1 and Phase 2 models, currently set at £62,540 and £55,917 respectively.

It is just one of 18 models to be delivered to the UK in ‘Liquid Yellow’, and is in superb condition with no blemishes or wear. It hasn’t even been restored either.

Collecting Cars It’s pretty hard to mistake this for a normal Clio.

Power comes from a 3.0-litre Renaultsport V6 mounted where the rear seats should be, sending 190kW/300Nm to the rear wheels through a six-speed transmission. When it launched in 2003, it was the most powerful series-production hot hatch in the world.

READ MORE:

* Renault teases the reborn and all-electric 5 supermini

* Renault set to expand electrified options

* Five Things: wonderfully weird Renaults



Being a Phase 2, this Clio gets a longer wheelbase and wider track than the earlier Phase 1, helping improve stability and handling.

Collecting Cars The V6 is mounted where rear seats should be.

All the factory-fitted interior stuff is working as it should, including air conditioning, electric windows, cruise control and the original Cabasse Auditorium sound system.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said: “We are delighted to host the sale of what is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable examples of a Renault Clio V6 in the world, with exceptionally low mileage and originality.

"Prospective owners of any collector car are often told to buy the best example they can afford and this particular Clio V6 is among the very best of them all.”

Collecting Cars Everything is basically brand new, right down to the handbooks.

The car will come with the original handbooks and launch pamphlets, a stamped service book and the original invoice.

It also retains its electric tyre inflator and two original, unused cans of Renault Tyre Repair Liquid.

At the time of writing, bidding is sitting at 65,000 pounds (NZ$125,340), with the auction ending on Thursday, October 28.