Speed change considered for Waikato Expressway

Waka Kotahi is asking the public for feedback on their proposal to raise the speed limit of the Waikato Expressway to 110kmh

Motorists travelling between Cambridge and Hampton Downs could travel at 110kmh for the entire journey, if a proposal to up the speed limit goes ahead.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking for public submissions about increasing the speed limit from 100kmh to 110kmh for 64km of the Waikato Expressway.

And support from two safety advocates indicate it could be just be a formality.

The full expressway is due to open mid-2022, once the Hamilton section is completed. It is expected to cut travel times between Auckland and Tīrau by 35 minutes.

Waka Kotahi director regional relationships, David Speirs, said the purpose of creating a 110kmh road is actually safety.

“It’s not particularly a road so people can go really fast. It’s to create a road that is really, really safe. The spin-off of that is that it can safely be driven at 110kmh.”

Newer sections like Huntly have been built to the full 110kmh requirements, which include median-barriers and two lanes in each direction.

Some older sections like Ōhinewai, Hampton Downs, Ngāruawāhia and Tamahere are currently undergoing upgrades to meet the requirements.

“The majority of the sections will have the work done by the end of the year, but we won’t be opening the Hamilton section until the middle of next year, so those sections don’t need to be, and they won’t be all completed until then.”

WAKA KOTAHI/SUPPLIED A map detailing the proposed 110km speed limit changes to the Waikato Expressway

In 2017 the Cambridge section of the expressway and also Tauranga Eastern Links increased their speed limit to 110kmh from 100.

Since then Speirs said there had been three serious crashes but no fatal crashes on the Cambridge stretch.

“That gives us a pretty high level of confidence in terms of this work, and it can be managed really, really well.”

A police spokeswoman said that it would be inappropriate for police to comment due to the matter being currently up for public consultation.

But Spiers said that they work in close partnership with police and know they will put in a submission.

“We have been talking with them actively as we consider these road signs and options, because ultimately they are one of key stakeholders in the decision around the design of our roads and the speeds people travel on them.”

WAKA KOTAHI/SUPPLIED Maps detailing the proposed 110km speed limit changes to the Waikato Expressway

As for creating more emissions by driving faster, Spiers said their modelling showed that actual optimum speed for a car for carbon emission is about 70km to 75km an hour, the difference between 100 and 110 is very marginal.

Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson is relaxed about a 110kmh speed limit on the expressway.

“Many people are surprised to learn that the vast majority of fatal accidents occur below the speed limit. So, driving at 30km may be unsafe in the wrong situation and driving at 110km may be quite safe in another situation.

“The proof of this is the Waikato Expressway: it already has one of the highest speed limits in the country, yet it’s one of the safest roads in the country.”

Dog and Lemon.com editor Matthew-Wilson, believes the slight increase in fuel consumption at the higher speeds will make very little difference overall, because the expressway is a relatively short stretch of road.

Tom Lee/Stuff There are currently only two roads in New Zealand that have an 110 kmh speed limit, the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway, and the SH 2 Eastern Toll Link at Tauranga.

Matthew-Wilson adds that Aotearoa is a country with a small population spread over a large area, which means car travel is virtually unavoidable.

“Speed limits should be lowered on unsafe roads and raised on safe roads. It’s simple common sense. Lowered speed limits should never be used merely to punish people who have no choice but to drive.”

AA spokesman Dylan Thomson said they also support the increase of the speed limit, New Zealand can look to some of the countries with the best road safety records.

He said Norway and Sweden had good quality roads with 110kmh or more speed limits and they had a very good safety record.

Thompson expects the vast majority of people to see it as a “good common sense move.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The full expressway is due to open mid-2022, once the Hamilton section is completed.

As for the possibility of 110kmh encouraging the speed to creep higher, he said that was no different from any other road, with enforcement always required.

Even the Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter who advocates for fewer cars on the road, said the Greens support safe speeds that are appropriate for the infrastructure.

“It’s possible that it is safer to travel at a speed higher than 100kph on a road designed to the standard of the Waikato Expressway, than it is to travel 100kph on some of our rural undivided state highways.

She also said that conventional fossil fuel engines, travelling at a higher speed will consume more fuel.

“Therefore it will be more expensive for the motorist and worse for climate pollution. This won’t be as big a concern for electric vehicles.”

Waka Kotahi will process and address any significant issues in the submissions before coming to a decision.

Feedback on the Waikato Expressway is open until 5pm on November 23.

Submissions can be emailed to waikato.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz, or completed online at www.nzta.govt.nz/WEX110.

People can also download a consultation form from the same webpage, that can be posted for free.