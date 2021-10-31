Hyundai knows what scares us the most

Hyundai is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooky short clip that shows the one true fear all driving enthusiasts share.

The clip starts off with security footage of a woman getting out of bed. Already creepy, but for different reasons. It’s just after half-past 10, and she gets a text. There’s a late-night trick-or-treat cruise for Halloween, but she can’t find her keys.

There’s no power for some reason, but that’s okay because she has a modern smartphone with a torch. Cue wandering around a dark, spooky house.

She moves into another room and grabs a jumper that was concealing a creepy doll wearing a bloody smile. Unfazed, our heroine moves on in search of her car keys.

READ MORE:

* Watch Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart eat literal 'roasted s**t' in new Halloween show

* Ariana Grande's The Twilight Zone-inspired costume will seriously freak you out

* Hyundai's electric racer sounds like something from Star Wars



The stairs reveal another doll, this one decapitated and hanging from the ceiling. Given how little reaction the woman gives to these creepy adornments, you are now wondering if perhaps she put them there herself. Or maybe nothing scares her.

Supplied Nightmarish ghouls and ghosts? No, there's something far more terrifying out there.

She also doesn’t give the slightest reaction to a Michael Myers-like killer standing behind a curtain. She brushes him aside and grabs her key from the top of a book, moving past a ghost clutching yet another doll.

But the real terror begins when the woman gets into her brand new Elantra N. She starts it up, takes a look at the dash and starts to shake. She begins to gasp, before letting out a bloodcurdling scream. Her car is out of fuel – the only thing real drivers fear.

Happy Halloween everyone.