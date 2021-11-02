New Zealand's traffic barely registers on the list of most congested roads

A congestion charge of up to $3.50 has been suggested by officials for the Auckland CBD.

New Zealand’s (well, Auckland and Wellington's) traffic might be bad, but it could be a lot worse as a new study has found that New Zealand ranks 34th in the world for congested roads.

The research, done by confused.com (a website for comparing car insurance and finance), found that Kiwi roads had an average of 35 cars per kilometre of road. With around 94,000km of road in total and just over 3.3 million vehicles, that might seem like a lot.

Compare that to a country like Russia, which ranks just above New Zealand at 33rd in this study, with 48,730,600 cars fitting into 1,283,387km of road, or 38 vehicles per kilometre. We’ve all seen the dashcam compilations to know how much more carnage Russian roads have than ours.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Traffic congestion is always a pain to deal with. But it could be a lot worse.

You have to scroll down to 47th to find the US, which has 18 cars per km of road, across a total network of 6.6 million km - the longest road network of all countries analysed. According to the study, there are around 118,476,000 vehicles registered in America.

Japan has a similar amount of tarmac to Russia, 1,218,772km, crammed into a smaller landmass. It also has a lot more cars, with 61,927,200 registered for an average of 51 vehicles per km of road.

Portugal takes 20th, with 4,630,800 cars filling 82,900km of road (56 per km), ahead of the Netherlands with a car-per-kilometre count of 62.

The UK is eleventh, with 34,087,500 cars and 394,428km of road, or just over ten times the amount of cars New Zealand has fitting into just over four times the amount of tarmac.

But beating the likes of Hong Kong and Singapore (with averages of 390 and 192 cars per km, respectively) is the United Arab Emirates, which has 2,254,000 vehicles and just 4080km of road, an average of 553.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff More traffic results in more pollution.

While the study looks at countries, it really is cities that is probably the more useful indicator of congestion, however the study also looked at the average micrograms of pollutants per cubic metre of air.

New Zealand is pretty good on this front, with seven micrograms per cubic metre, tied with the US. Russia has nine, Japan averages 10, while the UK has eight.

Unsurprisingly, poorer nations had worse pollution (likely due to older national fleets and fewer climate restrictions), with Egypt topping the charts with 87 micrograms per cubic metre. That’s worse than the UAE’s 29, Hong Kong’s 15 and Singapore’s 12 by a comfy margin.