Forget flying cars, how about a hoverbike?

The XTurismo is a hoverbike priced like a supercar. But, unlike many flying cars, it actually works.

Flying cars are cool and all, but you know what's cooler? Hoverbikes. And a Japanese company has built one.

It isn’t from any of the major two-wheeled brands, like Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha or Suzuki, instead it comes from drone builder ALI Technologies.

Called the XTurismo, the hoverbike is intended to be the new “icon of air mobility” with a striking black and red paint job and an array of fans.

The actual seating area looks a bit like a jetski, if a jetski were bolted to two massive fans, with four further stabilising fans and two landing skids. According to its maker, it can fly at speeds of up to 100kmh and ascend to a height of two metres in three seconds while carrying up to 100kg.

READ MORE:

* Yamaha reveals electric crate motor

* Two-stroke motorcycles might be coming back

* Suzuki working on range of electric two-wheelers



Power comes from a combustion engine supplemented by four battery-powered motors, although ALI hasn’t offered any power figures yet. ALI supplies Kawasaki Heavy, so there’s a chance the engine side of things could be a Kawasaki power unit.

Supplied It looks a bit like a jetski with fans attached, but it should be able to really hustle.

Apparently, until legislation is put in place allowing flying bikes to be used in public, the XTurismo will be limited to racetracks. Or the air above them, at least.

According to ALI CEO, Daisuke Katano, the bike could eventually be used by emergency rescue teams to access remote locations.

ALI debuted the bike at Fuji Speedway, where a prototype lifted off from the tarmac and flew around for a bit.

Supplied The prototype at Fuji Speedway didn’t go very fast, but the fact it went at all is pretty remarkable.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it looked like an oversized drone with a person sitting on it, turning as if it were remote controlled. The video above doesn’t show the bike testing its speed limits, so there might still be work to do ahead of its public launch.

It costs a lot too, for something you can’t use very much. ALI is pricing the hoverbike at 77.7 million yen (NZ$949,691.75). Well into supercar money, then. The company wants to produce 200 units in a limited run, with deliveries expected in the first half of 2022.

"Until now the choice has been to move on the ground or at scale in the sky," Katano told Reuters. "We hope to offer a new method of movement."