Next-gen Ford Ranger teased again before debut

The next generation of Ford Ranger is almost here, and Ford is ramping up the hype train in the weeks ahead of its November 24 reveal.

Ford isn’t saying anything new about the 2022 Ranger, aside that it was designed to be “versatile, capable and accessible to drivers in more than 180 markets around the world.”

More interesting is the teaser image, which goes another step towards confirming the Maverick-like front end and C-shaped LED daytime running lights. Cranking the exposure and contrast doesn’t reveal much else, but we’ve already seen more thanks to some eagle-eyed fans in Thailand.

The grille will get a pair of stripes through the centre, punctuated by the Ford logo, which could be body-coloured, blacked-out or chrome, depending on specification.

There also appears to be different grille patterns for different models. We can also see that the headlight LEDs are stacked vertically rather than horizontally.

A clearer shot of the Ranger's new face.

In a new video released to Ford’s Youtube channel, Ranger chief designer Max Tran and the Ford Australia design team share an insight into how the new ute’s styling and key features were influenced by customers earlier in the process than before.

“Interestingly, we found that no matter what market, our customers are doers. They like solving their own problems, and they like to feel confident in their truck … not just the way the vehicle functions but the way they feel when they’re driving it.”

We’re yet to hear an official word regarding power, but we’re expecting the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel to carry over from the current Ranger, with a few minor tweaks perhaps, along with a new 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 making a rumoured 200kW/600Nm.

A contrast and brightness-boosted shot of the new Ranger's camo-clad rear.

Meanwhile, the Ranger Raptor could get a high-power version of the 2.7-litre EcoBoost petrol V6, which produces 231kW/540Nm in the Ranger-based Bronco.

Also expect an electrified powertrain at some stage (sooner rather than later, probably), currently reported to be a plug-in hybrid using a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor to generate 270kW of power and 680Nm of torque.

It’s unclear if the PHEV will replace any models in the Ranger line-up or exist separately.

Ford has released a surprise look at the next-generation Ford Ranger in action.

Ford has given the new Ranger plenty of real-world testing to ensure it is up to scratch too. That includes around 10,000km of desert driving in North America and the equivalent of 625,000km of rugged off-road durability testing at maximum load capacity.

A bump in interior quality is coming as well, with the new Sync4 infotainment system bringing a new, vertical 12.8-inch screen and a smaller 10.25-inch driver's display behind the wheel.

We’ll know all the details when the new Ranger debuts on November 24.