Autobahn speed limits supported by majority of Germans

Driving at 200kmh-plus on the German Autobahn in a high-powered sports or supercar is the dream of many a speedfreak. Unfortunately, if you haven’t experienced it yet, you might be running out of time.

A new survey has found that the majority of German citizens want to limit the Autobahn, but not for the reasons you might be thinking of.

According to German publication ARD, 60 per cent of a survey of 1239 people supported a speed limit of 130kmh on the Autobahns, with 38 per cent against. Interestingly, the reasoning behind the support isn’t just safety, it’s predominantly climate change.

Sebastian Vettel is one big name supporting limits, saying back in October that “... it's not about personal feelings. It is necessary to look at the big picture. A speed limit would save almost two million tons of CO2 emissions. And it would make the roads a little safer. There are accidents in Germany that only happen because we do not have a speed limit. If you only save the life of a single person, then that's a no-brainer for me.”

Higher speeds mean more emissions from internal combustion engines as they need to work harder, and Germans would rather drive slower to save the planet over other emissions-curbing tactics like additional taxes for meat and dairy products or increasing the price of petrol.

Dr. Giulio Mattioli, a transport and climate policy researcher at Technical University Dortmund, told DW.com that some people fighting the restrictions have “fetishised” the Autobahn as symbolic of 'true freedom'" in what they perceive as a country of restrictions.

However, as electric vehicles rise in popularity, negotiating a speed limit by arguing for lowering emissions won’t last forever.

There’s also a chance the survey’s wording played a part in the result. Would you rather pay more tax in exchange for driving faster on certain parts of the highway or keep more of your paycheck for driving a bit slower? Fighting climate change will always come with a price, unfortunately.