No roundabouts, lights, or tarseal: Learning to drive on Chatham Island

Tazmin Peni might not have been so great when it came to roundabouts but if you needed your car pulled from a muddy paddock she was your woman.

She still is, though she’s better at navigating roundabouts now; as well as traffic lights - none of which can be found on the gravel roads of the Chatham Islands, where she lives.

There’s no public transport, taxis or Ubers either, so the ability to drive a car is necessary, even if you’re doing it illegally.

“People drive until they're 90 down here. When we see them coming we just say: “Oh here comes so-and-so, I better pull over.””

Peni is one of 110 Chatham Islanders who have either gained or upgraded their driving licences in the past year. That’s a fifth of the island’s population, part of an archipelago sitting about 800 kilometres east of the New Zealand's South Island.

While mainlanders can pop down to their local testing stations to sit their driving licence, islanders have to book $1400 return flights to New Zealand, hire a car, and pay for accommodation. If they fail they have to do it all again.

After driving on a restricted licence for years, Peni got her full licence in May as part of a combined drive by the Ministry of Social Development, Kiwi Can Do, The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and Driving Change Network.

The aim is to help young people increase their employment opportunities by gaining or upgrading the licences that are vital for those in isolated or rural communities.

Peni and her partner joined the first group of “guinea pigs” who flew to Wellington in May. There they embarked on an intensive programme of driving lessons, theory and testing.

“On the first day everyone failed. The tester couldn’t believe it, he didn’t think that was possible.”

Chatham Islanders are good drivers at home, she says, but New Zealand roads are a whole new world. Passing lanes and highways are a novelty – the island’s open-road maximum limit is 80kmh – and even tar-seal poses a challenge.

“We all learned to drive on paddocks and gravel roads. When we go to NZ we usually speed because it’s so smooth.”

She failed her first test for speeding past a school bus, though managed to get a resit on the day she flew home. Her partner returned to the mainland a few weeks later and aced his. Peni admits if it wasn’t for the programme she likely wouldn't have got around to it. Island police tend to turn a blind eye to unlicensed drivers as long as they’re behaving themselves.

“I'm so grateful, especially to Abby who organised us all. Herding people is hard but herding Chatham Islanders is impossible. I don't know how she did it. “

Abby Biltcliff works for the Chatham Island Council and admits there were times she didn’t know how she’d do it either.

Researching islanders’ needs, she found employment was the one of the biggest issues and the lack of licencing was standing in the way. The high costs involved are the major barrier, though a lack of confidence in people long used to relaxed island driving is not far behind.

“We took away the financial burden but by sending groups out together they had peer support - that was the winning component to the programme.”

The groups flew to Wellington where they were picked up by the Kiwi Can Do team and hosted in Naenae for five days. There, as well as teaching theory and road rules, a driving instructor would take carloads of drivers out for practical lessons; the passengers in the back picking up what the person in the driving seat was being taught.

“It was a way of getting a lot of bang for the bucks.”

The experience was a roller coaster of emotions. Driving on unfamiliar roads made the testing even harder, and it was the first time some parents were away from their young children. Those challenges made victory all the sweeter.

“Our three industries are fishing, farming and tourism which means licences are vital for employment. Health and safety is becoming a bigger thing and licensing has a huge economic impact in that respect.”

Noa Wolloff is the national coordinator for The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and says the programme has been a success, even after the fright of that first mass failing. Seeing what Chatham Islanders were up against was an eye-opener.

“Since then, 68 residents have travelled to Kiwi Can Do and upgraded class 1, and 60 of those people were successful - that’s 88 per cent. A pretty solid success rate.”

Feedback from local businesses has been positive and mental health is improving on the island, he says.

As for Peni, she says she’s definitely become a better driver having completed the programme.

“We’ll all tell you we’re good drivers on the island, but won’t admit to being a bit c... everywhere else.”