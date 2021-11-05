Hyundai teases upcoming Ioniq 7 electric SUV

Hyundai has teased its next electric SUV with the new ‘Seven’ concept. No prizes if you guess what its production name will likely be.

The teasers show off a “form following function” design, according to Hyundai, with a lighting architecture similar to that of the currently on sale Ioniq 5.

It looks to employ more of the ‘Parametric Pixels’ than the Ioniq 5 with two vertical columns on the outer edges of the front bumper and a full-width light strip.

This is Hyundai's newest all-electric SUV - the Ioniq 5.

Seven also gets a highly luxurious interior, looking more like a living room in a house than a car. Hyundai calls it a “premium and personalised lounge ambience”, with luxurious bits and pieces like sculpted captains chairs, a third-row bench seat and ambient lighting sourced from what look like Edison-style lightbulbs hidden around the cabin.

The fabric is all sustainably sourced as well, in keeping with Hyundai’s bid to reduce its environmental impact.

Supplied It almost looks like Edison lightbulbs provide ambient lighting.

It will also likely have a dash similar to the 5, with two digital screens and a two-spoke steering wheel. The sliding Universal Island centre console will make an appearance too.

The Seven concept will be revealed in full on November 18 at AutoMobility LA. When it reaches production (with or without the fancy interior), it will almost certainly change its name to the alphanumeric 7, to match the Ioniq 5 already on sale.

It’s expected to arrive as a seven-seater SUV, probably around the same size as the Santa Fe. Considering the Ioniq 5 has dual-motor options, it’s almost a given the 7 will also use two electric motors.

Supplied This futuristic captains chair might not make it to production, but it sure looks good.

An entry model may feature a single motor to keep costs down, but those details will be confirmed when Hyundai reveals the production version.

The Ioniq 5 and 7 will also be joined by a swoopy four-door coupe, rumoured to slot between the SUVs as the Ioniq 6.

It will be based on the Prophecy concept, and we know next to nothing about it, other than it will use similar hardware as the 5 and 7. It won’t get the crazy dual joystick control layout from the concept either, reverting to a traditional steering wheel.