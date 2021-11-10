BMW is using cow poo to power its EVs

Poo produced on dairy farms can be used to generate electricity, with efficiency as high as 100 per cent.

BMW has confirmed it is expanding its efforts to turn cow poo into electricity with another dairy farm in California.

The collaboration between BMW, California Bioenergy (CalBIO) and the Bar 20 Dairy farm uses new methane digesters which break down manure to create biogas and fertiliser. The biogas can be used to generate renewable energy for the grid, used for recharging cars, among other things.

By capturing methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and efficiently making clean, renewable electricity, the project is one of the cleanest sources of energy in the state. The Bar 20 Dairy system is very efficient, producing twice as much electricity as conventional generators using the same amount of biogas.

The use of electric fuel reduces carbon emissions, as well as smog-producing emissions and other pollutants that impact air quality – in homes as well as vehicles.

Methane digesters can also offset 100 per cent of carbon emissions from a dairy farm, assuming there are enough digesters to hold all the manure produced from the cows.

Supplied Some methane digesters in California, capturing biogasses to later use for energy.

The methane emission reductions at the farm, when combined with renewable energy generation, result in carbon emission reductions equivalent to providing clean power to over 17,000 electric vehicles per year.

“Our partnership with CalBIO represents an innovative way to help drive renewable energy investment, which not only powers our vehicles with clean energy, but also reduces methane emissions at dairy farms and brings a new revenue source to agricultural communities,” said Adam Langton, energy services manager, connected eMobility, BMW of North America.

“We hope to expand this forward-thinking model in the future, bringing more biodigester investment to farms throughout the U.S. and continuing to provide clean energy to EV drivers.”

Supplied The swelling is a result of the trapped gasses.

In fact, there are a couple of these sorts of contraptions working in New Zealand.

Back in 2019, it was reported an Isla Bank dairy farm has mitigated methane equivalent to 800 tonnes of carbon dioxide while generating 165,000kWh of electricity in the past four years. It’s an expensive endeavour here, costing around $250,000, but it could end up paying for itself in the long run – like an EV.

The 950-cow Isla Bank farm was running a prototype in 2019, and it produced three quarters of the shed’s electricity needs and all its heated water. Bigger farms could produce enough power to run everything and sell the excess to energy companies.