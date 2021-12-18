The Government is working on a new road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published December 12, 2019)

After another year turned upside down by Covid-19 and lockdowns, it might not come as much of a surprise to some that frustrations are being vented on the road. In fact, a new study has found that half of Kiwi drivers have experienced road rage in 2021.

The survey, from State Insurance and Ipsos, asked just over a thousand New Zealanders about their experiences on the road. Half said they had experienced road rage, while forty-one per cent said they had road rage incidents including swearing, yelling and/or rude gestures. More than a quarter (27 per cent) said it involved aggressive or intimidating driving directed at them.

Six per cent said the road rage incident involved threats of violence, while four per cent claimed it led to vehicle damage. Just one per cent of respondents said the incident resulted in someone getting physically hurt, so that’s a small positive.

Half of Kiwi drivers have experienced road rage this year, according to a new study.

Nearly a quarter of respondents admitted to being the rager, with 38 per cent of those people believing road rage has worsened over the past 12 months.

According to the survey, the biggest trigger of road rage was a failure to follow road rules, with 81 per cent of incidents stemming from the cause. Of those rules, failing to give way was the biggest offender.

The biggest trigger for road rage was failing to adhere to road rules, the worst offender being failing to give way.

“When it comes to road rage, we know that starting or escalating conflict never helps the situation – regardless of who is in the wrong. This is especially relevant if responding aggressively leads to someone getting hurt, or someone’s property getting damaged," said State’s Executive General Manager Claims, Dean MacGregor.

“In light of these survey results, we hope all drivers will take a moment to exercise patience and restraint when interacting with others – especially now as the busy shopping and holiday travel season gets underway.”

As the borders open and Kiwis begin to make the annual holiday pilgrimage, State is urging drivers to keep calm on the road.

As we begin our annual exodus from the cities, State is urging drivers to remain calm on the road.

“Ultimately, every one of us has an important role to play in ensuring a safe and happy experience on our roads. So, if tension arises, de-escalate it as best you can with a smile, wave, or nod, and move on as quickly and as safely as you can. Your chief responsibility – at all times - is to keep yourself and your passengers safe,” said MacGregor.

Some tips from the insurance company for avoiding road rage include:

1. Give yourself more time

Feeling stressed or rushed can lead to mistakes on the road and can inflame conflict with other drivers. Allow extra time for your various trips and try and avoid travelling when traffic is at its peak.

2. Drive safely and avoid tailgating and cutting into traffic

If you are patient and use your indicators, a courteous driver will clear the way for you faster than you think. Tailgating only puts yourself and others in danger – always remember the two-second rule.

3. Keep your cool and show restraint

If something happens, avoid using the horn excessively or making rude gestures at others. Instead, take deep breaths which will help relieve tension. If another driver is in the wrong or acting aggressively – ignore them. Your chief responsibility is to keep yourself and your passengers safe. If your passengers are too loud and are preventing you from focusing on the road, pull over and take time to restore order.

4. Ignore bad drivers and resist the urge to get even

If someone else’s driving doesn’t meet your standards, just move away to allow space between yourself and the other driver. Don’t ever add fuel to the fire or try to get even with someone else. Remember your responsibility is to keep yourself and your passengers safe.

5. Use friendly hand gestures, say “Thanks” and “Sorry”

Civility and good manners encourage other drivers to do the same. Acknowledge your mistakes and apologise through eye contact or a quick friendly gesture. This can defuse a hot situation and avoid a direct confrontation.

6. Protect yourself

If you feel seriously threatened by another driver, stop your car, lock the doors and call 111.