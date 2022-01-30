Road test review: Lotus Elise 240 Final Edition

It looks like a fairly regular-sized car, but the Elise is almost laughably small.

LOTUS ELISE 240 FINAL EDITION

Base price: $94,900

$94,900 Powertrain and economy: 1.8-litre supercharged petrol inline-four, 179kW/244Nm, 6-speed manual, RWD, combined economy 7.8L/100km, CO2 177g/km (source: Lotus).

1.8-litre supercharged petrol inline-four, 179kW/244Nm, 6-speed manual, RWD, combined economy 7.8L/100km, CO2 177g/km (source: Lotus). Vital statistics: 3824mm long, 1719mm wide, 1117mm high, 2300mm wheelbase, 17-inch alloy wheels.

3824mm long, 1719mm wide, 1117mm high, 2300mm wheelbase, 17-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Not tested.

Not tested. We like: Probably the best driver's car in its class, still looks great despite being more than old enough to order its own drinks

Probably the best driver's car in its class, still looks great despite being more than old enough to order its own drinks We don't like: Uncomfortable, tiny boot, loud cabin, standard Lotus complaints.

The Lotus Elise has been around since 1996, which makes it only three years younger than me, which is weird. It’s not the exact same car, now the Series 3, but the formula hasn’t really changed since last century. Sadly, after more than 25 years, the Elise is finally on its way out for good, as Lotus prepares to become an all-electric carmaker.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Possibly one of the nicest profiles on the market right now.

Aside from the yellow stripes and white dot on the door, this is pretty much a regular Lotus Elise.

READ MORE:

* Top Car for fun: Toyota GR Yaris

* Lotus puts the Elise, Exige and Evora out to pasture

* Lotus Auckland confirms pricing for Elise and Exige

* Giltrap Group to sell Lotus cars in New Zealand



For starters, it’s tiny. Like, really really tiny. It’s smaller than a Mazda MX-5, which is already a little car. The wheels are pushed out to the corners as far as possible, while keeping overhangs to a minimum.

The Lotus Emira has nearly completed its final tests. Take a ride with Lotus' director of attributes and product integrity.

The Series 3 update ditched the quartet of headlights in favour of two single pods, which gives the car a more modern front end, if less tied to the Elise’s origins. The happy grille is still there, though, along with two corner intakes.

From the side, the Elise is a seriously pretty car. It looks bigger, too. Front arches that rise over the bonnet line and curve back down beneath the hilariously dated wing mirrors, before that C-shaped side intake and the rear haunch morphs into the small spoiler.

A single exhaust pipe is nestled in the middle of the rear diffuser, while the round taillights are continued from older models. Just one pair this time, the Series 1 and 2 had four rear lights, to match the headlight count.

The roof is cloth, and can be stored in the boot.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Weird, right? The steering wheel is tiny and devoid of buttons.

If you thought the outside of the Elise was small, wait until you see the interior. It has about as much space as a small bathtub, with about as much contact if you’ve got a passenger. Opening the door is a bit of a trick, as it turns about half of what you’re expecting to see into an actual opening. The bottom half is filled with the car’s tub.

Crash your way in (inside leg first helps) and you’re presented with... Not much. The little steering wheel has nothing on it, weird for 2022, and you put the key into a strange slot on the column. Turn it to switch the car on, then press the starter button to actually switch the car on.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Exposed linkages in the manual shifter. Say no more.

In between the thin bucket seats is a gorgeous manual shifter, tall with a billet aluminium knob. The linkages are exposed, which ups the sexiness by about three points, and behind that is a manual handbrake.

Not much else to report, other than it’s surprisingly comfy when you’re in. Getting out sucks, though, you sort of need to roll out. If you’re over six foot, or that beer belly is creeping up on you, best of luck.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff A supercharged inline-four powers the rear wheels.

The engine, mounted in the middle of the car, is a Toyota-sourced 1.8-litre inline-four with a supercharger bolted on, offering 179kW/244Nm. Meagre, you might say, but then remember the Elise weighs 930kg.

And then remember Colin Chapman’s mantra: “Simplify, then add lightness.” This is a car built for the driver, and not much else. It doesn’t need headline-grabbing four-digit power figures, it just needs to feel good. Plus, doesn’t a rorty four-cylinder feel almost perfectly British?

The engine is paired with a close-ratio six-speed manual, which would have knocked the Honda Civic Type R off the throne for “best manual on the market right now” if the CTR wasn’t perpetually sold out, as the new one is nearing release.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The drizzly weather felt perfect for driving a British sports car.

Let me say this, before anything else – the Elise is, objectively, quite a bad car. On the road it’s loud, uncomfortable, cramped, there isn’t much storage, you can’t fit if you’re too tall, and there’s no power steering.

But, when you do manage to get yourself in and the roads open up, there is nothing quite as good.

The engine’s powerband is wide and sweeping, supercharged torque kicking in at 3000rpm and holding until 7000, while peak power registers at 7200rpm. It could be a bit louder, but there’s enough volume in the cabin as it is.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff A digital dash replaces conventional dials, which is by far the most modern thing in the cabin.

I said the transmission is better than the Civic Type R, and I meant it. It’s so refined, so crisp, and the pedal box is precisely aligned for heel-toe shifting. The whole package is addictive enough to switch between second, third and fourth just for the hell of it.

No power steering sucks at low speeds but at faster clips it’s appreciated, as it offers superb precision. A twitch of the wheel changes direction quite radically, but the car never feels out of sorts. On the contrary, everything feels perfectly in control, even in the rather British weather I had with the Elise.

I feel like everyone should drive an Elise, or at least be a passenger in one. They show how heavy modern cars are, despite being propped by bigger power figures, and how much better sports cars can be when they’re stripped back.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The 240 Sport Final Edition is just that, final. Get one now before it retired for good.

Mazda understands with the MX-5, but you look at things like the 1750kg BMW M3, or even the aforementioned 1400kg tenth-generation Civic Type R, cars which shouldn’t be as heavy as they are (especially that M3, considering it isn’t even all-wheel drive), and compare the drive to what Lotus can do, it really seems wasteful hauling all that extra mass.

VERDICT

So, a bad car by most metrics, but one of, if not the best by the driving standard. Where does that leave the Elise?

It leaves it at the top of your “Cars I want after I already have a Porsche Macan” list. Simply put, the Elise is a toy. It’s not a daily, far from it, it’s a sunny Sunday belter.

Plus, it won’t be here forever and the Final Edition is as good as any of an opportunity to jump on the Lotus bandwagon, particularly for less than $100,000.