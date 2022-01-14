Mercedes-Benz wagons could be a thing of the past by 2030

Brutes like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate will soon be a thing of the past thanks to the insurmountable rise of the SUV.

Sad news, wagon-lovers. Mercedes-Benz is reportedly looking to end the production of its traditional wagons to focus on SUVs by the end of the decade.

That's the word from Automobilwoche, which said there simply “isn’t enough demand for the station wagon... in the mega-markets of the USA and China.”

It’s unclear if Mercedes will only axe the wagons in those markets or if it will kill them altogether. Europe is still big on wagons, with the more powerful versions consistently selling well.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL SUVs might rule supreme in the sales charts, but everyone knows a wagon is WAY cooler. here are five of the coolest you can still buy new in New Zealand.

Mercedes COO, Markus Schafer, even said back in 2020 that low demand for wagons was triggering a pivot to electric vehicles and high riders.

As it stands, there aren’t any brand-new Mercedes wagons for sale in New Zealand at all. The inbound C-Class will launch as a sedan, at least at first, but there aren’t any indications a wagon will follow.

Dave McLeod/Stuff The new C-Class, due here this year, won’t have a wagon option.

Same goes for the next-generation E-Class, due to debut in a year or two. We don’t even get the E 63 S Estate here, which is a bit of a shame, considering it will be the last time the model will be built.

Compare that to the SUV range of the GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS, G-Class, EQA and EQC. Plus any SUV-coupe variants. It’s pretty clear where Mercedes thinks the money is.

Which is interesting, because rival Audi has consistently pulled sales with its wagon offerings, particularly the RS models.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Audi has always done well with wagons, particularly hot ones like the RS 4.

The local arm shifted 71 RS 4s and 77 RS 6s over 2021, which is well in the mix of the SQ5 (52 units) and SQ7 (67 units) SUVs, as well as the RSQ3 (59 units) and RSQ3 Sportback (69 units).

The lesser A4 Avant also deserves a mention, with 48 sales (standard and S Line versions combined) putting it in the mix with the cheaper Q3 35.

BMW is also in the mix with the M340i Touring (22 units) and the upcoming M3 Touring.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Outback is now technically an SUV... but it’s still a wagon in our hearts.

But Kiwis do like a less expensive wagon too, as Subaru has demonstrated over the past three or four decades.

The Outback continues to sell in huge numbers, with the latest generation shifting a combined 1137 units over 2021... Despite Subaru insisting it’s actually a large SUV.

Other “real” wagons in New Zealand include the Skoda Octavia (111 units over 2021), the Skoda Superb (386 units, including police units) and the Seat Leon Sportstourer/Cupra Leon Sporstourer (15 and 30 units respectively).