Kawasaki could be working on a brand new 400cc screamer

The ZX-25R might be getting a larger, more powerful sibling.

Kawasaki released the limited – but still totally awesome – ZX-25R last year, and while its high price of $16k probably put a few people off, those who did jump for one are probably very happy they did.

See, it’s a 250cc inline-four revving way out to 17,000RPM. It absolutely shrieks, in the best way, and Kawasaki NZ said last year that it doesn't meet LAMS requirements. That means the power-to-weight will exceed 150kW per tonne, with output likely sitting at around 45kW.

You really need to rev it too, as the peak torque of 23Nm doesn’t hit until 14,500rpm.

As great is it sounded, that price tag is a lot for a 250. It’s probably closer to what you might pay for a similarly designed 400cc, right? Well, good news! Rumour has it Kawasaki is working on exactly that.

According to Motorcycle News citing “sources in Japan”, the bigger ZX-4R is all but certain to be launched in the near future.

Supplied Just like the ‘90s – the ZX-25R revs as high as a Formula 1 car.

The claim is backed up by patents from Kawasaki, which specifically state the design is “preferably applied to a vehicle having four-cylinder 400cc engine”.

Power will be up, obviously, on the ZX-25R, to a projected 59kW, putting it well out of LAMS reach. Of course, like Aprilia’s RS 660, there is a chance Kawasaki will limit power to make it learner-approved, but considering the 250 wasn’t, we wouldn’t bet on it.

Torque will also be up, which should make the ZX-4R more rideable at lower speeds than the 250.

Supplied This is the current Ninja 400, powered by a parallel-twin engine.

Expect the larger of the smaller ZX models to carry similar styling, including a tubular steel frame, banana swingarm and most of the edgy bodywork. It will also likely take the 250s electronics package, including an up/down quickshifter, traction control, electronic ride-by-wire throttle with ride modes, and ABS.

Other premium parts expected include Showa SFF Big Piston upside-down forks and Brembo Monobloc calipers with dual-piston front brakes.

Of course, the bike is still TBC, so here’s hoping it does actually materialise. Unlike that pesky vaporware Honda V4 superbike...