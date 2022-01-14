New Mazda CX-30 updates for 2022 include mild-hybrid option

15:20, Jan 14 2022
Despite the badge’s sporty history, the CX-30 SP20 isn’t exactly a hot-small-SUV.
Supplied
Despite the badge’s sporty history, the CX-30 SP20 isn’t exactly a hot-small-SUV.

Mazda has confirmed the CX-30 small SUV will be available with a mild hybrid powertrain.

The new SP20 MHEV Blackout Edition is the first electrified model in the CX-30 range, using Mazda’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with a 24-volt mild hybrid electrical system.

This is the same set-up as seen in overseas versions of the Mazda3 hatchback and combines an integrated starter generator with a small lithium-ion battery to generate an extra 6kW under acceleration. It can recover energy under braking and helps ease loads in the stop/start and cylinder shutdown systems.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED
The Stuff Top Compact/Small SUV for 2020 is the Mazda CX-30.

It’s also the same unit as in the MX-30.

READ MORE:
* Mazda nearing release of rear-wheel drive inline-six SUV
* Road test review: Mazda CX-5 SP25T
* Mazda's SkyActiv-X engine driven

Along with the new powertrain, the Blackout Edition comes with a slick black-accented exterior, with red stitching inside.

The rest of the CX-30 range continues largely unchanged, though still highly specified.
Colin Smith/Stuff
The rest of the CX-30 range continues largely unchanged, though still highly specified.

Other CX-30s can be had in the new Platinum Quartz colour, while all models get an extensive list of features including a head-up display, built-in GPS, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, a reversing camera, as well as privacy glass as standard.

Safety is accounted for in a five-star ANCAP rating, bolstered by automatic emergency braking (with nighttime pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.

Every CX-30 also has G-Vectoring Control Plus, Mazda’s brand of torque vectoring that enhances the ride and handling with subtle engine torque and braking adjustments.

The gorgeous interior is still present and accounted for.
Thomas Wielecki/Supplied
The gorgeous interior is still present and accounted for.

Finally, the CX-30 gets a five-year warranty, five-year roadside assistance and a five-year/100,000km servicing package.

Pricing for the CX-30 range starts at $42,390 from Mazda Dealers nationwide.

The RRP for the CX-30 SP20 MHEV Blackout Edition model is $44,390.

Stuff