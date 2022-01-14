New Mazda CX-30 updates for 2022 include mild-hybrid option

Despite the badge’s sporty history, the CX-30 SP20 isn’t exactly a hot-small-SUV.

Mazda has confirmed the CX-30 small SUV will be available with a mild hybrid powertrain.

The new SP20 MHEV Blackout Edition is the first electrified model in the CX-30 range, using Mazda’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with a 24-volt mild hybrid electrical system.

This is the same set-up as seen in overseas versions of the Mazda3 hatchback and combines an integrated starter generator with a small lithium-ion battery to generate an extra 6kW under acceleration. It can recover energy under braking and helps ease loads in the stop/start and cylinder shutdown systems.

It’s also the same unit as in the MX-30.

Along with the new powertrain, the Blackout Edition comes with a slick black-accented exterior, with red stitching inside.

Other CX-30s can be had in the new Platinum Quartz colour, while all models get an extensive list of features including a head-up display, built-in GPS, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, a reversing camera, as well as privacy glass as standard.

Safety is accounted for in a five-star ANCAP rating, bolstered by automatic emergency braking (with nighttime pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.

Every CX-30 also has G-Vectoring Control Plus, Mazda’s brand of torque vectoring that enhances the ride and handling with subtle engine torque and braking adjustments.

Finally, the CX-30 gets a five-year warranty, five-year roadside assistance and a five-year/100,000km servicing package.

Pricing for the CX-30 range starts at $42,390 from Mazda Dealers nationwide.

The RRP for the CX-30 SP20 MHEV Blackout Edition model is $44,390.