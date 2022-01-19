Honda thinks hydrogen combustion is unfeasible

Honda isn’t quite as on board with hydrogen combustion as rival Toyota.

Honda is pivoting toward a zero-emissions future, but its CEO isn’t convinced by rival Toyota’s efforts in making hydrogen combustion engines.

Speaking to Automotive News, Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe said that his company studied the technology around ten years ago, but didn’t think it was worth pursuing.

"We have conducted research into every possibility that's out there," Mibe told the publication. "As for hydrogen engines, we see some quite difficult technological challenges. So, about 10 years ago, we decided this would not become mainstream.”

Toyota has shared a sound clip of its hydrogen-powered combustion engine. Sounds pretty good to us.

The words come as Toyota pushes harder to create a hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine, racing a prototype and building a proof-of-concept car in 2021.

It has modified fuel supply and injection systems, aping those from the Mirai, along with the hydrogen storage tanks. Some other small modifications were made to the engine, limited to strengthening the block (hydrogen explodes with more energy than petrol), and new valve seats.

Supplied Toyota’s hydrogen-fuelled Yaris has been undergoing intense testing for the last year or so.

The hydrogen Corolla was deemed a success by Toyota when it first ran in June 2021 at the 24-hour endurance race at the Fuji Speedway, despite spending half of the race in the garage for repairs and hydrogen top-ups. Toyota said it was running at around one-third the efficiency of comparable petrol cars.

This is likely where the brand is focusing its developmental energy now, considering it isn’t ready to call the hydrogen conversion production-ready. Toyota has said it wants to push beyond the concept stage though, indicating more testing and a possible release are on the cards.

Despite Mibe’s words, hydrogen combustion may still have a place at Honda, just not in anything you, or I will be driving. Honda makes jet aircraft, and batteries won’t be able to power those. Future jet engines will have to run on green e-fuels, which could include hydrogen for combustion.

Supplied While road cars may not feature hydrogen combustion, Honda’s jets could.

Mibe hasn’t yet been CEO of Honda for a full year, having started in the position in April 2021, but has already pledged to phase out internal combustion (the petrol and diesel sort) by 2040, switching to battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cells.

"If we look at what will become mainstream, probably for smaller mobility it will be EVs, and fuel cells for larger mobility," Mibe said. "That is the conclusion so far."

Other players in the hydrogen fuel-cell game include Toyota, BMW, Audi, Hyundai and General Motors, which has an agreement with Honda to develop the tech.