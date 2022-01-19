Rimac will develop its EV tech as a standalone company

Rimac has announced it will spin off its engineering division into a standalone entity called Rimac Technology to develop EV tech for the new Bugatti Rimac company as well as third-party manufacturers.

The French and Croation carmakers merged last year, creating Bugatti Rimac. It is part of the Rimac Group, which will now consist of two companies in total.

The Rimac Group owns 100 per cent of Rimac Technology and 55 per cent of Bugatti Rimac. Porsche owns the other 45 per cent.

Supplied Rimac’s engineering division is becoming its own company, free to sell its wares to other carmakers.

“Separating the technology business into its own entity is a natural step, as the focus of the two markets, hypercars and components, are completely different,” said Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac.

“This new structure will enable each company of the Rimac Group to flourish to their full potential, while still sharing the synergies between them – for example using our own hypercars as testbeds for new technology before we offer it to other OEMs.”

Supplied Rimac Technology will use Rimac Bugatti hypercars as testbeds before offering it to other OEMs.

Rimac Technology will be responsible for engineering, development and producing high-performance battery systems, drive units and user-interface components.

According to the release, it will be able to produce “tens of thousands of high-performance systems” by 2024 on a yearly basis, with a goal of scaling into the hundreds of thousands.

These will include small hybrid batteries and full rolling chassis, which indicates the possibility of working with large global manufacturers as well as low-volume makers.

Supplied Parts born in the Nevera hypercar may end up in future electric city cars. Who knows?

“The e-Axles, torque vectoring, battery systems, connectivity, AI, and countless other electrical systems on Nevera are all our own creations, and each of them can be scaled to suit applications you might find on a range of higher volume performance vehicles,” the release said.

Considering Rimac Technology will be free from any oversight from other manufacturers, including investors in the Rimac Group, it could work with any other firm in the world.

These already include big names like Aston Martin, Hyundai, Kia, Koenigsegg, Pininfarina and Porsche, but there are “many additional projects which are still unknown to the public.”

Supplied The Hyundai Vision FK concept uses Rimac electricals. Hopefully it makes it to production some day.

One of those projects could be a road-going version of the Hyundai RM20e sports car prototype, which uses Rimac batteries and motors to generate 596kW/960Nm.

There’s also the Vision FK concept, a plug-in hybrid hydrogen sports car from last year. We know next to nothing about it, aside from that it’s a two-door RWD coupe with a 500kW powertrain and a range of more than 600km.

Hyundai also wants to introduce 44 eco-friendly models by 2025, helped by the Rimac partnership.