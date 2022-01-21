Suzuki NZ to stay but warns of big Clean Car price hikes

Suzuki will stay in New Zealand for the time being, but is worried about big penalties for its models.

After it said it was assessing withdrawing from the local market, Suzuki New Zealand has confirmed it will be sticking around for the meantime, but it is still concerned about the incoming Clean Car Standard.

The small carmaker said that it has the lowest emissions of the top ten brands in New Zealand, and that it “supports the introduction of an emissions standard.”

The Clean Car Standard will introduce fuel economy standards to reduce CO2 emissions from the national transport fleet. Currently, it includes setting a limit of 139 grams of carbon per kilometre travelled on the average emissions of new and used imported light vehicles in 2023. That would drop to 128g/km the following year and to 105g/km in 2025.

stuff The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on June 13.

It comes into effect in 2022, but this year will be an importer registration, education and familiarisation period only. Suppliers are not obliged to meet any targets until January 1, 2023.

However, Tom Peck, Suzuki New Zealand’s CEO, added that Suzuki’s concern is that the targets need to be “fair and well planned to prevent any unforeseen ramifications.”

Colin Smith/Stuff The base Swift GL with an automatic transmission would be subject to more than $6000 in fees under the Clean Car Standard as it stands.

He is referring to the fact that the current targets of the Clean Car Standard are weight-based, which effectively penalises lightweight cars by needing to achieve lower targets than some larger vehicles.

In fact, the Swift GL automatic, which currently starts at $23,500, would be hit by more than $6000 in penalties, despite the fact it consumes 5.3L/100km and emits 122g/km of CO2.

“Suzuki New Zealand remains committed to the New Zealand market and staying leaders in efficient small car design”, said Peck.

“However, we are concerned that not all of our customers can afford EV technologies and the planned government penalties on our current fuel-efficient vehicles may make them unaffordable.”

Richard Bosselman The popular Jimny off-roader will also be hurt by fees.

“So many customers will simply retain their current vehicle which will make the New Zealand fleet older. This will not assist the country to reduce emissions, and it will deny customers access to the latest safety technologies of new cars.”

Suzuki’s comments aren’t the first, as the MIA and Toyota have both previously discussed how the Clean Car Standard is too aggressive in its current form and needs adjusting.

According to the MIA, in introducing the Land Transport (Clean Vehicle) Amendment Bill the Government “has demonstrated an appalling lack of understanding of how to effectively reduce emissions from the light vehicle fleet and will instead impose unwarranted and significant costs onto consumers.”

Supplied David Crawford, CEO of Motor Industry Association (MIA).

Toyota NZ CEO, Neeraj Lala, said while Toyota backed the legislation, he doesn’t think the Government will change its mind about the tough targets.

“I don’t believe the Government will change their position … I honestly don’t.”

He still believes Transport Minister Michael Wood is trying to “defibrillate” the industry into quick action, to shift the needle on carbon emissions.

Supplied Toyota CEO, Neeraj Lala, doesn’t think the Government is going to change its mind on the Clean Car Standard.

“The Minister have been quite transparent around wanting to defibrillate the industry and we’ve been cautioning them that if the power is too high on the defibrillation machine it might fry … rather than boost back to life.

“But I don’t believe they will change their position. It is going to be a case of car companies needing to accelerate the lowering of their carbon footprint, which is what we (TNZ) are doing.”

Unfortunately, for small manufacturers like Suzuki which already have a relatively low carbon footprint, that’s much easier said than done.