Nissan has built a Batman-inspired Juke

This is the Batman-inspired Nissan Juke Kiiro. Not quite the Batmobile we wanted...

Nissan has built a new special edition, and it’s inspired by the new Batman movie. Unfortunately, it’s not quite a road-legal Batmobile, considering it’s a Juke.

There aren’t really any links to the Caped Crusader either, despite Nissan insisting there are, the Juke ‘Kiiro’ instead getting interesting white graphics on the roof, mirrors and C pillar, as well as dotting the interior.

Nissan says it is meant to look as if it is “fading as if wind or speed blew it away towards the rear of the vehicle.” Right...

Supplied The interior gets yellow stitching to match the accents outside.

Kiiro means yellow in Japanese, and as such, there are yellow accents around the lower part of the front bumper, the base of the doors, and the rear bumper.

Inside, the seats get yellow stitching, as does the central armrest, centre console, front door panels and dashboard.

Under the bonnet is the same 1.0-litre triple as in the regular Juke, making 84kW and 200Nm. It is combined with either a six-speed manual or an optional dual-clutch transmission.

Interested? Nissan will build 5000 examples of the Juke Kiiro, with prices starting at £19,200 in the UK (NZ$38,710 directly converted), but it almost certainly won’t come here.

If this isn’t the Batmobile you’re after, how about a replica of the awesome George Barris-built Lincoln-based classic from the 1966 TV series? Or, at least, a picture of one, considering they both sold earlier this month. Sorry to raise any hopes.

Images supplied by Mecum Auctions Check out the insane level of detail in Paul Mazzee's replica Batmobile and Batcycle. Both are up for auction, and you know you want the set...

The original 1966 Batmobile were based on a 1955 Lincoln Future concept car, while three replicas were built on Ford Galaxie chassis' that were used for touring and promotion of the TV show.

A Ford 460 CI V8 engine topped by a 4-barrel carburettor sits under the bonnet, hooked up to an automatic transmission.

One thing you probably didn’t expect is the centre turbine exhaust port at the rear actually shoots fire thanks to a propane system installed in the boot. Probably not road legal, but never mind that.