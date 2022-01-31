The six levels of autonomous cars explained

A few years ago you would have thought that self-driving cars were literally around the corner, with every car manufacturer, a lot of tech companies and even ride-sharing companies all scrambling to be the first to start pumping out cars that could drive themselves with no human assistance whatsoever.

Back in 2019 the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) even released an international standard that defined the six "Levels" of driving automation, in order to give everyone a clear idea of what the path to fully-autonomous driving involved, but despite the early hype, we have yet to get much more than Level 2 in that six level standard.

This is because it has turned out that not only has making the jump from Level 2 (which is partial assistance where the driver has to be ready to take control at all times) to Level 3 (where the car can actually make decisions on its own) has proven to be a far larger one than most expected, the legal requirements of allowing cars to have more control is a messy, complicated process that most governments around the world are still coming to grips with.

But what exactly are the six levels of autonomous driving as defined by the SAE? Let’s take a look by starting with “Level 0”, which the SAE classifies as “no assistance”, but does include passive assist technologies like blind-spot warning and forward collision alert, as well as limited “momentary” active assists like autonomous emergency braking, but there is nothing that will actually “do the driving” for the driver, who is in control at all times.

Virtually every new car on sale today includes these systems, with a number of them necessary for a car to achieve a 5 Star NCAP safety rating.

Supplied Almost every new car on sale today is classified as a Level 1 car, with things like adaptive cruise control and lane assist systems being extremely common now.

Level 1: Driver assistance

Level 1 vehicles can handle the steering to a limited degree, as well as the throttle and brakes, but not in all circumstances, and the driver has to be ready to take over if necessary.

That means the driver must remain aware of what the car is doing at all times. This level includes technology like adaptive cruise control and active lane centring/lane keep assist systems that the majority of new cars feature as standard.

Level 2: Partial assistance

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Tesla’s ‘AutoPilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving’ systems are at the top end of the Level 2 definition, but are still very much just assists.

Steering, braking and throttle can be partially automated, but the car lets the driver take over any time they want. The system also alerts the driver to take over when the car doesn't know what to do.

While the car can monitor its surroundings and other traffic, the driver is still ultimately responsible, as well as needing to monitor the weather and road conditions and be ready to take over if necessary.

These systems used to be limited to higher-end cars, but are becoming more common in mid-range new cars these days. There is a slight blurring of lines between Levels 1 and 2, with Level 1 featuring the aforementioned adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist functions, whereas to be deemed Level 2, both must function together at the same time.

The car can change lanes on its own, but the manoeuvre must be instigated by the driver and most systems require the driver to keep their hands on the wheel as well. There is nothing beyond Level 2 currently on sale to the public in New Zealand.

Level 3: Conditional assistance

Supplied Mercedes-Benz has become the first manufacturer to meet the United Nations regulations for Level 3 autonomous systems.

The car monitors surroundings and takes care of all steering, braking and throttle inputs in certain environments, such as slow traffic and motorways.

The car is also capable of making some decisions on its own, such as changing lanes if it is safe to do so. However, the driver must always be ready to intervene if the car requests.

Many people are confused about the relationship between Levels 2 and 3; because Level 2 cars can physically control steering and throttle, even to the point of negotiating corners and changing lanes, some consider them to be "self-driving" or Level 3. But they're not and require the driver to be in control at all times.

The German government has asked domestic carmakers to avoid using misleading terminology that might suggest cars are Level 3 when they are really Level 2 - for example, "assistance" is better than "pilot" and Tesla has been widely criticised for its use of the brand "Autopilot" to describe its Level 2 features.

Recently Mercedes-Benz became the first manufacturer to meet the necessary requirements for approval of the Level 3 autonomous driving system by UN-R157, the United Nations regulation body that sets the standard of Level 3 autonomous driving technology in vehicles.

These features have not yet been tested and certified for use on New Zealand roads.

Level 4: High automation

Paul Sancya/AP General Motors has been a big investor in fully-automated cars, with its Cruise division well advanced on Level 4 systems and higher.

The car handles steering, braking and throttle, as well as monitoring the surroundings and other traffic in a much wider range of environments, conditions and speeds.

In other words, the car can truly drive itself from A to B if the conditions are right. However, unusual situations and extreme conditions, such as severe weather, will still require the driver to take over.

The driver is also responsible for switching on the automatic driving functions, but after that the car can handle most things it will come across in ordinary conditions, such as your daily commute to work.

The SAE standard says that a steering wheel or pedals “may or may not be installed” depending on the application.

Level 5: Full automation

Supplied Level 5 vehicles likely won’t have steering wheels and pedals at all, and are initially likely to be operated car-share companies.

A Level 5 car probably won’t have a steering wheel or pedals. The occupant only has to set the destination and start the car, then the technology handles everything else.

It's likely a Level 5 car will have technology that talks to other vehicles on the road ("car-to-car") and even to infrastructure like traffic lights and parking buildings ("car-to-X").

Expect the first Level 5 vehicles to be share-cars that operate on a limited roading network where every possible traffic occurrence has been considered and prepared for - in fact, many such shuttle services are being tested around the world.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Toyota's fully-autonomous e-Palette gets a special version for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, these are extremely limited in scope – more like giant slot cars than autonomous vehicles that can make decisions and find their own way through varying traffic conditions.

While we are almost up to Level 3 (the closest being Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” function and GM’s “Super Cruise”, but they are 2.5 at best), the jumps required for the next two are big, so we won't be seeing them terribly soon. But they are most certainly coming.

From there, self-driving technology will expand across the motoring world. But not for many years yet.