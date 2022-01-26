Mini is officially converting classic Minis to electric power

You can now ask Mini itself to convert your classic to electric power.

Classic Minis have been the subject of electric conversions since about when third-party EV conversions became a thing. Easy to see why too, considering the instant torque and small package of the Mini go hand-in-hand.

But, if taking your classic Mini somewhere that isn’t a Mini or BMW workshop for the conversion isn’t your cup of tea, and you happen to live in the UK, don’t fret. Mini is officially converting its classic models at its Oxford plant as part of the ‘Mini Recharged’ project.

Apparently, the Mini Recharged project was under development before the current Mini Electric was released. A one-off, classic Mini Electric was built in 2018 and presented at the New York Auto Show.

Supplied Each engine is marked and carefully stored so its owner can have it swapped back in if they choose.

The reactions were so positive that a dedicated team from Mini Plant Oxford set to work and developed the plan to make a corresponding offer available to customers who own a classic Mini.

Bernd Körber, Head of the Mini brand said, “What the project team are developing preserves the character of the classic Mini and enables its fans to enjoy all-electric performance. With Mini Recharged, we are connecting the past with the future of the brand.”

The work involves swapping the engine for a 90kW electric motor and an unspecified battery with enough juice for around 160km of driving. It can recharge at up to 6.6kW.

In addition, every electrified classic Mini from Mini Recharged receives the characteristic central instrument cluster, which now displays the drive temperature, the selected gear, range and speed.

More importantly, the famed “go-kart handling” won’t be compromised by the new electricals, and it should be a fair bit quicker than those using the original powerplant, hauling the EV to 100kmh in around nine seconds, roughly four seconds faster than before the conversion.

Supplied The converted classics get a new gauge cluster too, with superb original styling.

That’s not quite as potent as the Mini Electric, which coaxes 135kW/270Nm from its single electric motor, and a range of up to 230km. The converted classic looks far better though...

Mini says the conversion is fully reversible, and each engine is marked and stored, so that owners can ask to have it back if they want.

The project won’t build any new Minis, instead exclusively working with current owners to convert their cars. This works in with the brand’s strategy of a circular economy, which keeps old cars on the road in a sustainable fashion.