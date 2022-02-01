Road test review: Hyundai Tucson Limited

The brand new Hyundai Tucson is here, and we took it through the Forgotten Highway.

HYUNDAI TUCSON LIMITED AWD

Base price: $68,990

$68,990 Powertrain and economy: 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, 132kW/265Nm, 7-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 7.7L/100km, CO2 175g/km (source: RightCar).

1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, 132kW/265Nm, 7-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 7.7L/100km, CO2 175g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4500mm long, 1865mm wide, 1650mm high, 2680mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 620 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels.

4500mm long, 1865mm wide, 1650mm high, 2680mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 620 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels. Safety: 5 stars (source: ANCAP)

5 stars (source: ANCAP) We like: Looks great, high quality interior, impeccable ride and handling, packed with tech.

Looks great, high quality interior, impeccable ride and handling, packed with tech. We don't like: Transmission spoils the fun by being slow and indecisive, hefty price.

The Tucson is Hyundai’s mid-size mainstream SUV, so as such faces probably one of the strongest line up of competitors in the new car market. How does it stack up? Really, really well. Except for one thing...

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Tucson pack some bold styling that works exceptionally well on the mid-size SUV.

So I’m going to leave you on that cliffhanger for now, because one of the things that Hyundai has got very right indeed with the Tucson is the way it looks.

Regardless of whether you like it or not (and I very much do), the Tucson’s frontal styling is remarkably striking and distinctive, particularly when the stacked LED headlights are ablaze. Hyundai has really leaned into its bold styling language of late, and no vehicle represents the potential successes of that approach than the Tucson, with its bold futuristic face.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The grille certainly makes a statement, and looks even more striking when the headlights are on.

The sharp intersecting lines along the flanks could look awful and misguided, but work brilliantly here, and while things start becoming a bit ‘generic SUV’ as you get closer to the rear, the bold taillights come to the rescue and tie the styling up nicely at the back. And those striking 19-inch alloy wheels are the icing on the styling cake too.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Tucson’s interior is more conservative than the exterior, but it is well laid out and made from good quality materials.

Like most modern Hyundais (the Ioniq 5 aside), the Tucson is a strange, yet oddly appealing contrast between its aggressive external looks and its rather old-school and conservative interior that features plenty of buttons and a sensible, straightforward layout.

It’s appealing largely because it is so straightforward and traditional, and it is also impressively high quality, with even the hard plastic parts having a quality feel to them.

But then you would expect that from a car that costs $68,990 like this AWD Limited model does. Yes, that should cause a sharp intake of breath, because that is quite a hefty price for a mid-size SUV, even one like this that does everything in its power to convince you of its value by being jammed with the latest technology, all of which functions beautifully, of course.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Hyundai’s 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine is a gem, but it is let down by the dithery transmission.

Now we will resolve that cliffhanger from the start, because here is where that one big weakness rears its head.

But it’s not with the 1.6-litre petrol four-cylinder turbo engine, because that is a lovely little unit, happy to rev and with an excellent low down response, it is a delight to drive both around town and out on the open road thanks to its flexibility and responsiveness.

The weak point comes in the form of the clumsy dual clutch transmission that ruins all of the engine’s excellent work.

As well as being reluctant to respond at low speeds, and slow in those eventual responses, the DCT is also coarse and clunky when it finally makes up its mind to shift. Things get much better at open road speeds, where less is asked of it, but around town it is irritating and intrusive thanks to its botched responses.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Great ride comfort and sharp handling set the Tuscon apart from the pack on the open road.

As mentioned, however, the transmission is far more at home out on the open road, and actually becomes a slick partner in swift driving, making the most of the engine’s responsive nature.

The Tucson is a pretty accomplished handler, without being anything spectacular, allowing it to make the most of the engine’s flexibility and the transmissions eventual compliance. While understeer is the expected eventuality when you push it hard, it is nicely progressive and thoroughly predictable.

VERDICT

Nile Bijoux/Stuff We’re not completely sold on the flash of chrome trim on the D-pillar, but it would probably look a bit plain without it.

Ultimately, the Tucson is a thorough excellent car that is tarnished by its recalcitrant transmission, much like many Hyundais that have packed the seven-speed DCT have been, as the Korean company has just never managed to programme that dual clutch shifter quite right.

The fact that the not-so-good transmission comes on the pricier high-spec cars just makes it all the more frustrating, as the entry cars get the rather good six-speed automatic, that is unfortunately hooked up to the not-as-good 2.0-litre engine.

Should this put you off buying a Tucson? Not necessarily, as always, a test drive will quickly let you know whether the transmissions urban performance will be a deal-breaker for you or not. It just very much would be for me.