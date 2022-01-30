BAC working on hydrogen-powered Mono

This is a BAC Mono, and one day it will have hydrogen power.

BAC has confirmed it is working on a hydrogen-powered version of its Mono single-seater, to push the company toward carbon-neutrality, which it hopes to achieve by 2030.

We’re treated to a couple of teaser images, though they don’t really reveal that much. Looks like a shadowy Mono to us.

BAC is partnering with hydrogen powertrain engineering company Viritech, which will work on the FCEV powertrain hiding underneath the familiar skin.

Supplied The fuel-cell powertrain is being developed in tandem with Viritech.

Apparently, the hydrogen gubbins won’t affect the Mono’s handling, as BAC says it hopes to “preserve the delicate balance that weight plays in a vehicle’s driving dynamics.

“Lightness has always been a core principle for the Mono supercar, and BAC is proud to partner with Viritech to continue this approach.”

Supplied Thankfully, handling won’t be affected.

“We are delighted to be working with Viritech and their ground-breaking approach to FCEV,” said Neill Briggs, BAC Co-Founder and Director of Product Development.

“Technology has always been at the forefront of our development, and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do.

“Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduces vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”

The hydrogen Mono is still a few years ago, with 2030 the repeated date given by BAC in the launch.