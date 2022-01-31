Can you spot this driver's mistake?

Can you spot the mistake this BMW driver has made here? Hint: an E93 BMW is rear-wheel drive...

Generally speaking, if you are in an area where chains are needed, there will usually be signs telling you they should be fitted. But not always. As this driver in a BMW E93 3 Series convertible obviously found out.

As you would hopefully know, the chains should go on the drive wheels of the car which, in the case of the E93 is the rear. You probably spotted that is something the people in the car failed to realise...

Also, it’s hard to tell for sure from the video, but it would seem that the initial sport where the car gets stranded seems to be more icy tarmac than snow, making the chains pretty useless (therefore no sign would be present) as chains need enough of a layer of ice and/or snow to provide a compacted surface for them to dig into and do their job.

However, they are never going to be able to “do their job” on the unpowered wheels alone, as the hapless driver of the BMW finds out. Extra points for the idiot on the outside standing on the downhill side of the car at all times too...

READ MORE:

* Just because you car has AWD, that doesn't mean its an off-roader

* Man finds quick way to remove Christmas tree decorations, with his car

* 4WD is no use if you're floating

* Friendly dog causes traffic chaos



Just to reiterate: it should go without saying that chains should be fitted to the driven wheels – so if you have a front-drive car, they go on the front, rear-drive, on the back.

DAVID LINKLATER The quarter-to-three steering position gives you great control in any conditions. Watch an expert at work here.

For four-wheel drive vehicles you probably won't need them at all unless things are dire. Tyres may also be a factor here. But if you have a vehicle with an "on-demand" 4WD system (where the rear wheels are only driven when the front ones start to spin), it's not a bad idea.

Basically it pays to have a vague idea on how your vehicle operates.