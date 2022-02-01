Data reveals the top ten areas for collisions in New Zealand

State Insurance has revealed the top ten areas of the country you are most likely to have a collision in.

Auckland Central, Christchurch Central and the west Auckland suburb of Henderson are the three suburbs motorists are most likely to have a collision in, according to new data released by State Insurance.

Based on claims data over a 12-month period, the company ranked the top ten areas for collisions, as well as the time of day it was most likely to happen. Auckland Central was the clear leader in terms of collisions on 831 claims, outpacing second-placed Christchurch Central (512 claims) by more than 300 incidents, with Henderson following closely on 478.

Added to the time of day, it would seem best to avoid these three areas between 1pm and 6pm, with that time period taking a whopping 42 per cent of recorded claims, with 10am to 1pm placing second with 23 per cent of recorded incidents occurring.

Many countries have laws requiring drivers to be insured. New Zealand does not, despite policymakers having looked closely at doing so several times.

Other areas in the top ten include Mount Maunganui in fourth place with 397 claims, followed by Mount Wellington in Auckland (355), Palmerston North (347), Albany (344), Dunedin Central (304), Hamilton Central (295) and Hutt Central (286).

In terms of time of day, early morning (between 5am and 10am) accounted for 19 per cent of claims, with late morning/midday (10am to 1pm) jumping up to 23 per cent. The most fraught time of day was afternoon (between 1pm and 6pm) that included the school run and the evening commute home with 42 per cent of incidents reported, while evening (6pm to 10pm) ticked up 13 per cent, with night (between 10pm and 5am) accounting for just 3 per cent of incidents.

State’s Executive General Manager, Claims, Wayne Tippet says the latest data provides a timely reminder of the importance of putting safety front of mind when stepping into a vehicle.

“Regardless of your age, driving experience, or time of day that you’re on the road – safety has got to be the number one priority for all of us when we get behind the wheel.

“Our claims data shows that most of the collisions are happening in busy centres at busy times of the day, and while it’s tempting to multi-task while sitting in slow moving traffic or speed through an intersection as the lights are turning red – it’s not worth it.”

If, however, you are involved in a collision, State recommends you stop where it is safe to do so and make sure everyone’s okay, before exchanging details with the other driver, including their name, address, phone number, email, licence number, and their vehicle registration number.

You should then take photographs of all damage and check if the other party has insurance (and encourage them to lodge a claim also). Take a note of their insurance company if they know it, then collect the details of any witnesses and finally contact your insurer to lodge your claim.

State’s call for caution comes on the back of a recent survey by the company and market researcher Ipsos that revealed less than half (44 per cent) of Kiwi drivers have considered the value of their vehicle in the past 12 months, and only 48 per cent know how much it would cost to replace their car through a car dealership if it was written off in an accident or stolen and unrecovered.

This is nothing new, however, with another survey by Canstar showed similar number two years ago.