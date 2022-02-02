Skoda reveals Enyaq iV Coupe in a spicy vRS flavour

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV will be available as a coupe, surprising nobody.

Skoda is following the Enyaq iV electric SUV with a coupe variant, which will be headlined by the first-ever electric vRS model.

The new Enyaq Coupe iV gets a sloping roofline to create a more attractive appearance, as well as improving the aerodynamics. Boot space does take a slight hit, dropping from 585 litres to 570, but range is boosted from up to 531km to 545km on the WLPT test cycle in the single-motor rear-drive model.

That new roof also comes with a panoramic glass roof as standard, apparently the largest in the Skoda range. According to the release, headroom is on par with that of an Octavia wagon, so there shouldn’t be any issues with taller rear passengers.

Supplied Apparently, rear headroom is the same as that in the Octavia station wagon.

Skoda will offer the coupe in three performance levels, all fed by an 82kW battery pack. Things kick off with the Enyaq Coupe iV 80, which gets a rear-mounted 150kW/310Nm motor. This is the one to get if you want range over power, coming with that aforementioned 545km claim.

Next up is the Coupe iV 80X, which has two motors for all-wheel drive and a maximum output of 195kW/425Nm.

Finally, the range-topper is the Coupe iV vRS, which has a system output of 220kW/460Nm from two electric motors. Hitting 100kmg takes 6.5 seconds and is the only coupe-variant to hit a top speed of 178kmh (the others top out at 160kmh).

And guess what – they can tow too. The vRS and 80x each have a maximum towing capacity on a braked trailer of 1400kg, while the iV 80 can tow up to 1200kg braked.

Supplied The Enyaq Coupe iV vRS was also announced, the first electric model to wear the badge.

The vRS version is slightly lower than the rest too, by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, coming with more aggressive styling, bucket seats, vRS badging and green highlights in the cabin.

The dashboard gets a leather-look material to match the seats, with contrasting stitching, while standard equipment includes carbon‑fibre‑effect decorative strips on the dashboard and door trim, and pedal covers in aluminium design.

Other standard kit includes full-LED matrix headlights, an illuminated front grille, a 5.3-inch driver’s display and a 13-inch central touchscreen, two-spoke heated steering wheel, a bunch of safety equipment like active cruise, lane-centring assist with lane-change assist, and 50kW DC fast charging, able to be specced up to 125kW.

Thomas Schafer, Skoda’s CEO, said: “Following the successful launch of the SUV, the new Enyaq Coupe iV brings even more emotion, sports styling and elegance to the Skoda iV family.

Supplied The vRS gets a 220kW/460Nm dual motor powertrain, making it the fastest Enyaq yet.

“Our designers and engineers have once again succeeded in combining a high degree of functionality with an emotive design. The brand-new range-topping model is also the first-ever all-electric Skoda vRS.

“The Enyac Coupe iV perfectly combines emotion with efficiency, offering the Skoda-typical generous amounts of space, even in a particularly elegant body.”

We’re still waiting for the Enyaq SUV to dot down here, currently expected sometime in 2023, but the Coupe will launch in Europe in the next month or so.