Aston Martin shows off brutally powerful DBX707

The Aston Martin DBX707 is an incredibly fast SUV, while still retaining elements of luxury.

Aston Martin has placed its flag at the top of the “really fast SUV” pile with its latest offering, the DBX 707.

It uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the regular DBX but, thanks to a new pair of ball-bearing turbochargers and some tricky engine tuning, it now produces 520kW and 900Nm. That’s a healthy boost from the standard figures of 405kW/700Nm.

The power improvements mean the DBX707 sits well ahead of the 478kW Lamborghini Urus, but a mite shy of the 528kW Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Aston says it’ll blast to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds, before the speedo stops at 310kmh.

Supplied They’re hard to spot, but four new exhaust pipes in the rear bumper should mean a healthy amount of noise.

Helping things are a new nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox, a stronger rear electronic differential, and a retuned all-wheel drive system. There’s also a new quad-exit exhaust system with better airflow and more noise, which never hurts.

Aston Martin’s Head of Powertrain, Ralph Illenberger said: “With this exceptional new model we have truly unlocked the performance potential within the DBX to create a world beating high-performance SUV.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Watch as Alex Goy puts Aston Martin first-ever SUV, the DBX, through its paces off the road and on the track. (Video first published August 2020.)

“The combination of this magnificent engine with a new 9-speed ‘wet-clutch’ transmission sits at the heart of DBX707’s formidable capabilities and unforgettable character.”

The chassis has more reinforcement, and the air suspension gets revised dampers and springs to keep body roll under control. Meanwhile, an updated electronic steering system should give improved road feel to the driver, and huge 420mm/390mm carbon-ceramic brakes keep everything under control.

To prove all those changes aren’t just for the spec-sheet wars, Aston Martin’s boss, Tobias Moers, wants to unleash the DBX707 at the Nurburgring to take the fastest SUV record.

Aesthetic changes include an aggressive front end with a larger grille, new air intakes, redesigned daytime running lights and a new front splitter. Around the back is a large diffuser, and a new rear bumper to house those four exhaust outlets.

Inside is still a luxury affair. Sports seats and soft-close doors are standard, but comfort seats are optionally available, dark chrome trim (or bright chrome/carbon fibre, depending on what boxes you tick), and a special-to-the-707 interior called ‘Inspire Sport’. This gives the 707 semi-aniline leather upholstery, sport quilting and perforations on the seats, with extra thick carpets, a split-rim steering wheel and leather headlining.

Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, said: “When you are the alpha SUV you don’t have to try too hard, therefore, we concentrated on those areas of the design that would make the DBX707 instantly recognisable as the highest performing model.”

Supplied You don’t sacrifice much in the way of luxury here.

“Naturally, function is the driver for some of the changes - most notably the larger grille aperture, rear spoiler and optional 23in wheels - but elsewhere - such as the side sills and rear bumper - we expressed the DBX707’s immense performance in ways that create a more aggressive stance and greater muscularity.”

“The result is a design that exudes potency while retaining our commitment to pure lines and perfect proportions. DBX707 is a true performance beast, yet retains the beauty and elegance you expect from Aston Martin’s DNA.”

Local pricing is yet to be confirmed but don’t expect it to be a bargain. American pricing of US$232,000 suggests it will come in above the Lamborghini Urus, which starts at NZ$369,000. Production is set to commence as soon as possible, with deliveries starting in early Q2 2022.