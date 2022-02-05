France introduces no-licence, insurance-compulsory electric moped rule

E-scooters are now legal in France for over-12s, provided they have valid insurance and adhere to a few rules.

France has introduced a new rule to let 12-and-overs ride electric mopeds and e-scooters on the road, separate from legislation around e-bicycles. With a few caveats, of course.

Speeds must be limited to 25kmh, and the machines aren’t allowed to exceed 350W of power. That’s less than half a horsepower, for those using old English.

They are also not allowed to be able to carry goods, have an unloaded weight of less than 30kg (the weight of the moped before the rider), not be ridden on sidewalks, and not be operated while listening to music or on the phone.

Somewhat strangely, those wanting to take advantage of this new rule must have insurance in their name, but aren’t required to wear a helmet. They, along with hi-viz clothing, are recommended, however.

There are rules around which mopeds French riders are allowed to use too. The European Light Electric Vehicle trade Association says that vehicles will still require homologation-type approval as L1e-B machines for the L-category.

That’s slightly problematic at the moment, as there are very few vehicles that have been given the okay.

In New Zealand, low-powered vehicles like e-scooters are legally able to be ridden without registration or licence, or any form of homologation, but the wheels must not exceed 355mm and the motor must have a maximum power output not exceeding 300W.

Waka Kotahi adds that the maximum possible wattage stated of the electric motor is not necessarily the same as the maximum power output of the e-scooter, which is interesting.

For example, a 600W motor with a peak efficiency of 90 per cent and a 12V battery with a controller that has a maximum output of 21 amps creates a maximum controller power output of 252W. Considering the motor efficiency, the maximum power output is 227W, even though the motor alone has a potential output of 600W.

Kiwi e-scooter riders are also not allowed to use cycle lanes, but can use the footpath as well as the road.

Waka Kotahi also doesn’t make any mention of cargo capacities, so while it’s legally okay to load up an e-scooter with as many shopping bags as you possibly can, we wouldn’t advise it.