Child narrowly escapes runaway truck

A wild video has surfaced online showing footage of a young girl (and two dogs) who has a lucky escape from a runaway truck in the Brazilian town of São João del-Rei.

According to news website O Tempo (The Time), the truck had been stolen the night before by a man who drove it to the town before spending the rest night drinking. Attempting to leave in the truck the following morning he apparently dropped it into reverse and “lost control” in a rather spectacular way, jumping out and running off towards the centre of town.

Security footage shows a dog tearing down the street, quickly followed by another dog that also saw what was coming. Both were then followed by the unidentified girl and the out-of-control truck that, fortunately, mounts the footpath, destroys a few building frontages and then rolls before it could hit the young girl. Or either of the fast-moving dogs.

In a twist, local police reported that while they were on their way to the scene of the crash, they received another report of four men attacking another man in the centre of the town. This turned out to be locals who chased, restrained, and yes, beat the driver until police arrived.

According to the police, the man denied he was the driver of the truck, but confirmed he had been drinking He also claimed he had no idea why he was assaulted.

When the police tried to locate the owner of the truck, they discovered it had been stolen the day before in Barbacena, a city in the same region. The man was arrested and taken to the city police station, where “the assaults suffered by the driver were also recorded.”