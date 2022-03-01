Volkswagen assesses the cost of ship fire

Now that the fire on the cargo ship Felicity Ace has died down, it is being towed to port.

After the fire has died down on the stricken cargo ship Felicity Ace, and it is being towed to port, Volkswagen is finally able to begin toting up the final cost, and it looks like it may end up being even higher than early estimates of US$355 million.

"We fear that the fire on the ship has damaged a large number of the nearly 4000 Group-brand vehicles to such an extent that they can no longer be delivered to customers,” the Volkswagen Group of America said in an email to Automotive News on Friday.

“More detailed information is not yet available. Brands and dealers have already begun informing their customers and finding individual solutions."

Jens Meyer/AP Volkswagen hasn’t commented publicly on the model makeup onboard the ship, but dealers have revealed numbers.

The Felicity Ace departed the German port of Emden on February 10th and was scheduled to arrive in the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island on February 23rd, according to a posting on Vesselfinder.com. The fire broke out on February 16th and the ship drifted for more than a week after the crew was evacuated.

Volkswagen has so far remained quiet about the actual makeup of the cars onboard, however, dealer and company sources have told Automotive News that close to half of the 4000 vehicles were Audis, followed in volume by Porsches, which are believed to outnumber the Volkswagen vehicles on board by more than two to one.

All Porsches and most Audis – apart from the Mexican-built Q5 – are imported to the U.S. from Europe, and while Audi has not publicly said how many of its vehicles are aboard the ship, dealers contacted by Automotive News have put the number at around 1,800.

According to dealers, around half of the Volkswagens aboard the Felicity Ace were ID4 EVs, with the rest consisting of Golf R, GTI and Arteon models. Two of the Volkswagen Group's lower volume luxury brands also had considerable numbers of its vehicles aboard, including 189 Bentleys and 85 Lamborghinis.

Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini of America had previously held out hope that some of the supercars onboard would be undamaged, particularly given the fact that the Aventador has now finished its production run.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The teasing is over - this is Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV.

"We'll be looking forward to hear after somebody really can climb on the ship and maybe get some of the details,” Baldi said to Automotive News.

"The photographs gave me the impression that perhaps one side of the ship wasn't that damaged, but we don't know. If any electric cars were on the ship, you can imagine the effect with fires [of lithium ion batteries is] not the best."

Bugatti, which also is part of Volkswagen Group, is unaffected by the fire as it delivers its vehicles individually by air.