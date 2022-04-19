Just how long will it take to get the keys to your new car?

Mitsubishi ordered 5000 Tritons last year in anticipation of April’s Clean Car Scheme changing, but those are all spoken for now.

We’ve reported on the various reasons why carmakers around the world are facing manufacturing delays a few times now. From Covid and natural disasters to the semiconductor shortage, wait times for your new vehicle can stretch from weeks into months.

It’s doubly bad for Kiwi drivers too, as we are typically further down the priority list for the factories simply because we’re a small market.

So considering it seems like long wait times are here to stay for the near future at least, we checked in with the local distributors of the top-selling brands to see just how long it would take for a new car buyer to actually take delivery of a new vehicle.

To be clear, if a new car is on the lot or in the country and unspoken for, you can absolutely buy that and drive away within a few days (or weeks, depending on the car’s location), but if you want a specific model/colour/specification, then you will always be in for a wait. It’s just a longer one right now.

Leaders of the market for the month of March, Mitsubishi, said that it is generally seeing a two-month wait on its top sellers – the Triton, Outlander, Eclipse Cross and ASX. “We’ve seen reports of some brands with delays of up to 12 months, but we are not in that space,” said head of marketing, Reece Congdon.

Supplied The next-gen Ranger is due soon, but wait times are still well into the months.

Meanwhile, Ford is warning of a wait time of up to six months. It has sold out most of its current Ranger stock, save for a few more coming on a boat in May, so folks wanting a Blue Oval ute might be out of luck until June when the new Ranger arrives. But, with more than 3000 orders already lodged, the wait might extend even further.

For passenger and SUVs, Ford said it is being hurt by delays over in Europe, where most of these vehicles are built, including the Transit, Escape, Focus and Fiesta. Those waits may vary from two to six months.

Nissan is also facing short supply for most of its models, citing the semiconductor shortage and China’s latest bout of lockdown as the main causes. Some models are available for immediate supply within April but in limited numbers, like X-Trail, Patrol and some Navara variants, but you’re generally looking at a four to five month wait for your new Nissan.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Depending on the variant, you could be waiting up to five months for a new Nissan Navara.

Suzuki confirmed that the wait times for Swift, Swift Sport, Ignis and Baleno models can be as short as three weeks for “most” colours, while the Jimny has the longest wait of seven months. Vitara and the Swift Hybrid model are somewhere in between - Vitara at three months and the Swift Hybrid being five months.

Hyundai is similar, with a spokesperson saying that stock is on the ground and arriving regularly each month, but only in specification/colour combinations based on historical patterns and demand. If a customer wanted a specific model, specification and colour that isn’t in stock, they would be looking at a three to six month wait.

Mazda was more non-committal, with a spokesperson saying “if the model and/or colour is not currently in the country, then there will be a delay. Our wait times vary a lot by carline at the moment with the biggest cause of delay being the impact to the supply chain from Covid-19 related disruptions in places like Shanghai.”

Supplied Hyundai has stock coming in regularly, but special orders will take at least three months to fill.

However, they did say that 80% of orders placed with dealers today will be able to be delivered within 90 days.

MG says it has good supply of both MG3 and ZS Excite so no delays on those models, however it is currently out of stock of its strong-selling ZS EV, with the refreshed version due later this year.

Tesla didn’t reply to our enquiries, however if you go to the website and go through the ordering process for a Model 3, a footnote says the wait time is between six and nine months. A new Model X will get here between December 2022 and March 2023, while the Model S doesn’t offer a time.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Tesla has always had relatively long wait times for its cars due to the way it delivers them, a matter only made worse by the recent Covid lockdown in Shanghai.

For those considering a Subaru, generally, buyers can expect a wait time of about five months from ordering a specific model and colour. But its dealers are pre-ordering units based on historic patterns/demand, so chances are a person can manage to select a car arriving within 3 months - “so long as the factory can build it.”

Subaru boss, Wallis Dumper, added that the shipping documents can change at the last minute, which can reduce a shipment by as much as 50 per cent. “Very frustrating but just shows the impact of the microchip supply issues and Covid on component suppliers' work forces around the globe.”

He went on to say that, because Subaru doesn’t bring in more cars than it needs to – “for a very long time we only ever had about one months’ stock on hand in the dealer network” – the cars arriving in the next three months are almost all presold units. There’s a very slim chance of getting a car ahead of schedule.

Supplied The forthcoming WRX has already been hit by supply cuts, and could see wait times of more than five months.

Andrew Bayliss, general manager of Great Lake Motor Distributors, which is responsible for the SsangYong and LDV brands, told Stuff that most products can be supplied “within a reasonable timeframe.

“In general, while we are cautious in quoting actual delivery times for products that are not in stock, as we continue to place monthly production orders with both SsangYong and LDV we can supply most products that are not in stock within about three months.”

Toyota and Kia declined to comment for this article, but several models on Toyotas website bear the disclaimer “Due to unprecedented global demand expected delivery of this vehicle is longer than 6 months”, while a pop-up message on Kia New Zealand’s homepage that says that the semiconductor shortage means that “the assembly of a new vehicle can be delayed, or in some cases can be impossible.” Both advise contacting your local dealer for more detailed information about wait times.

The semiconductor shortage that is dictating a lot of these delays is expected to last for another couple of years, possibly through to the second half of the decade. Executives at Volkswagen have warned the situation won’t resolve itself until 2024 at the earliest, while other manufacturers are expecting the same, although it may differ between supply chains.