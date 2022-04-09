Tested: the Kiwi-built FTN Streetdog

The FTN Streetdog wants to reduce congestion by being an extremely good looking electric moped with more range than any current PHEV.

Wellington-based FTN Motion is embarking on a country-wide tour to promote the Streetdog, its awesome little electric moped designed to help eliminate inner-city congestion. While they were at Auckland’s MOTAT, I caught up with the guys and had a ride on the Streetdog to see how it goes in the real world.

Long story short – it was brilliant. The bikes on show were ‘beta’ models, meaning they still had some polishing to do – things like the digital dash not working (velocity was kept track of through a push-bike speedo) and the handlebar-mounted buttons not being labelled. But the major parts, the battery, motor, suspension, and necessary electronics, those were all good to go.

Starting with the fit and finish, the Streetdog is a superbly high-quality machine. Everything you touch felt nice and solid, with good weight behind the buttons and switches, and a nice thick feel to the paint. Better yet, almost every component is sourced from New Zealand.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The FTN Streetdog – possibly the best looking electric moped in the country.

FTN made some other cool design decisions with parts like ultra-bright LEDs for the indicators and rear brake lights – which are completely legal, despite the minimal, tucked-away appearance – and the wireless key tag ignition system, which has riders tap the right-side FTN logo with the fob to start the bike after pressing a button near the throttle.

I don’t need to talk much about the styling because there isn’t much to say other than it looks fantastic in photos and even better in real life. There are a selection of colours available, and you can change the colour of the vertical stripe as well. I love the ‘Made in Wellington’ plaque by the footpegs too. Oh, and don’t forget the 30 litres of storage where a fuel tank usually sits.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The ‘Made in Wellington’ plaque by the footpeg is a nice touch without being over-the-top.

Most important is how it actually rides. The spec-sheet says it can go for up to 100km at speeds of up to 50kmh, keeping it within the moped class. Meandering around Auckland city from MOTAT down to the waterfront, including going up the rather steep Bullock Track, showed the Streetdog is well at home in the city.

Unlike the Cake bikes I tested recently, the Streetdog mounts its 3kW motor directly on the rear wheel, which means it doesn’t benefit from any torque multiplication through a chain or belt-driven sprocket. Not that it really mattered – full throttle going up the Bullock Track saw speed drop from about 50kmh to about 40kmh.

Things might be different if you had to stop and start again, but the beauty of a tiny little moped like this is that you don’t really have to stop until you get to the front of the queue if you’re a confident lane splitter.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The other beta bike was finished in a dark green with a white stripe. Hard to tell in the sun, though...

The motor will pull until 50kmh, where it tails off to maintain that speed. You can go faster down hills, but you won’t see much above 60. Probably a good thing too, as this old-school style of chassis can get a bit wobbly at higher speeds. The removable battery sits fairly low in the chassis, under the seat, to help mitigate this.

One thing I mentioned to the FTN crew was the footpeg position, which is quite far back, mimicking a larger motorbike with more bent legs. It’s far from uncomfortable, but an adjustable set of pegs might be nice to allow riders a more relaxed riding position.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The range of 100km is more than any current plug-in hybrid car, and plenty for commuting.

But the best part is easily the range. The claim of 100km is more than any current plug-in hybrid car offers, and the ability to yank the battery out means you can charge the bike without needing a garage or outdoor power socket. It’s also way more than most commuters need, especially ones that don’t need to use a motorway (a moped can’t ride on the motorway).

Price? FTN is still in the small-batch part of the sales process, with limited numbers of Streetdogs going out to early adopters. The ‘Founder’s Series Beta Run’ and New Zealand early adopter production run have both sold out, with asking prices of $7995.

FTN told me that it is targeting “around $10,000” for the full production run, expected later this year or early 2023. Is that cheap enough to reduce congestion? We’ll have to wait and see...