Road test review: Land Rover Defender 90

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 D200

Base price: $103,900

Base price: $103,900

Powertrain and economy: 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, 147kW/430Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 8.8L/100km, CO2 233g/km (source: RightCar).

Vital statistics: 4583mm long, 2008mm wide, 1972mm high, 2587mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 297 litres, 18-inch steel wheels.

Safety: Five stars (Source: ANCAP)

We like: Still fantastically capable off-road, rear occupants actually have room, looks great inside and out

We don't like: D200-spec engine lacks top-end grunt, very little boot space

We already know the new Defender is a supreme piece of kit if you’re looking for a do-it-all vehicle. The 110 version has been on the market for a year and a bit now, but the smaller 90 was hammered by Covid and factory pauses, and has taken a bit longer to get here. So, with a bit of a breather between testers, let’s see how the 90 fares with fresher eyes.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Land Rover Defender 90 is the smallest Defender you can buy. It has two doors, which makes it automatically look cooler.

The D90 uses the same styling cues as the 110, with the same square headlight clusters, grille split by lines and mesh, a vertically oriented rear end with full-size spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, and a strong, purposeful stance. Oh, and two doors instead of four, which makes it automatically look cooler.

This particular model is (correctly) specified with the 18-inch white steel wheel, which look absolutely brilliant with the other silvery bits, like the roof.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff I took four passengers on a 1000km two-day road trip in the Defender 90, and it was brilliant. Wouldn’t want to pack for much longer, though...

It also has a ladder to nowhere that can rattle at speed and a small side box that almost makes sense, but those are optional extras, so you don’t need to have them if you don’t want.

Being the 90, it is a lot shorter, with the 435mm difference all coming in the shorter wheelbase. That means the overhangs are still tiny, allowing 38 degrees of approach and 40 degrees of departure, and a 25 degree breakover angle. You also still get 291mm of ground clearance, 500mm of articulation and a wade depth of 900mm, all the same as the 110.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Utilitarian but still very attractive. All those surfaces are easily wiped down to get rid of dirt or mud.

Your standard Defender interior applies here. The surfaces are either hard-wearing plastic or rubber, covered in easily wipeable wetsuit-like material, cloth, or leather. It’s very functional but still looks great.

The centre screen is a good size, large enough to clearly display all the interesting off-road information you’ve got showing at all times without being so large it’s silly, and the digital dash is beautiful as well.

The optional centre seat in the front technically makes the 90 a six-seater, but you do need to be okay with close contact with the other passengers. I would advise also speccing the ClearSight digital rearview camera, as the middle seat is quite tall for some reason.

You will also have to consider how you’d use the Defender 90. The shortened wheelbase didn’t eat into passenger room – rear occupants actually have heaps of space – but it did drastically cut down the boot space compared to the 90. If it’s just one or two of you using the 90, you can get away with dropping the rear seats for more storage, but any more regular occupants, and you’d probably be better off with the 110.

UNDER THE BONNET

The D200-spec Defender 90 gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine with two turbos attached, making 147kW/430Nm. For off-the-line poke it’s pretty good, and it doesn’t rattle much either. JLR pairs it with an eight-speed auto, same as the rest of the range, and it's about as smooth as they come. Weirdly, this one isn’t listed on the local website any more, the range starts with the SE-spec D240 (same engine but making 177kW/430Nm).

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The D200-spec diesel engine is great but does lose power at higher speeds.

You still get the same 4x4 set-up as the 110, running on the same D7x platform, the auto centre differential (opening and locking depending on the situation) and the Terrain Response drive mode system. One thing you don’t get, at least not in this model, is the air suspension from the 110. The 90 here makes do with coil springs instead.

ON THE ROAD

Unsurprisingly, the Defender 90 drives much like you’d expect a diesel-powered Defender on coil springs to drive.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Another pain is the tiny boot space. At least it means rear passengers are comfortable.

By that I mean it’s got a bunch of low-down torque – fantastic for off-roading and quick getaways – and it’s incredibly comfortable. The shorter wheelbase of the 90 means it’s a bit better through the bends too, helped by light but accurate steering... well, as good as a two-tonne SUV with nearly 300mm of ground clearance could really be.

The Terrain Response mode is as effective as ever, the Grass mode coming in handy driving up a slightly damp hill for photos, while the rest of the 4x4 system is brilliant as well. I’d imagine the 90 would eventually yield to the 110 when the going gets really tough, but more because of the wheelbase than the suspension. Those steel springs are seriously capable.

While this isn’t really as much of a point now the D200 has been dropped from the local offerings, I would suggest opting for a stronger engine, as while the oil-burner here is great from standstill with all that torque, it loses punch after about 80kmh, making overtaking manoeuvres difficult.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The white wheels and silver roof are the perfect spec with the Pangea Green paint finish.

Oh, and the lane-keep system is crap. It’ll nudge you back into lane after you’ve already crossed the white lines – if it nudges at all – or it will find false lines and jab the wheel when it doesn’t need to.

Everything else is as good as the 110, which is to say, exceedingly.

VERDICT

If you’ve settled on a Defender but aren’t sure if you want the cooler look of the two-door 90 or the greater practicality of the 110, the only thing you really need to consider is how you’ll use it. The 90 has very little boot space, so if you like to pack heavy and often carry more than two people, look to the 110. Or wait for the even larger 130, due to be revealed sometime this year.

But, if it’s just one or two of you, the option to drop the rear seats for more storage could push you towards the smaller 90.