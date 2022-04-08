Yamaha is developing power steering for its bikes

That little black tube is Yamaha’s power steering unit for its dirt bikes.

Yamaha has revealed it is working on a power steering system for its bikes, specifically dirt bikes, for more stability at high speed and better turning at low speed.

According to the company, the ‘EPS Steering Support System’ feels completely natural, and uses a magnetorestrictive system already deployed in Yamaha’s e-bikes, as well as an active steering damper and power steering assist.

More fiddly bits are a torque sensor, magnet technology, and an actuator, designed to improve stability at all speeds. The whole thing sits just below the triple clamp, between the forks.

It’s similar to Honda’s electronic steering damper (HESD), with the main difference being low speed operation. Other fluid-based electronic steering dampers reduce the damping effect of the unit, while Yamaha’s actively aids steering inputs.

You might ask, what dirt bikes are hard to steer at low speeds? The answer is basically none of them, but dirt bikes often use wide bars for better control.

An active steering damper/power steering system like this could allow bikes to run shorter bars, preventing being caught on gates, branches, or even other riders in close racing.

ANDY MCGECHAN/BIKESPORTNZ.COM/Stuff Dirt bike racing like this is where Yamaha is testing its new tech.

This could even be the first stages of preparing bikes for self-balancing or even self-steering, with future models possibly using the tech to park themselves or be summoned remotely.

Speaking of, the system has been tested by Australian racer Jay Wilson who is currently working for the factory and competing with the All Japan Yamaha Factory Race Team. The team will compete in this year’s All Japan Motocross Championship with YZ450FM and YZ250F motocross racers fitted with the unique new system.

There’s no word on when we might see the EPS Steering Support System on road-going bikes just yet.