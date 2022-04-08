Porsche invests in 'nearly-carbon-neutral' synthetic fuel production

Porsche is continuing its push into synthetic fuels by taking a US$75 million (NZ$108 million) stake in HIF Global, a Chilean company that is researching and developing the production of synthetic fuel with a 'near-zero carbon footprint.”

At a media round table, Porsche executives said that its 12.5 per cent stake in the company is seen as a ‘long-term investment’ for the German carmaker, with potential beyond just passenger vehicles. Shipping, aviation, trucking and heavy industry could all use the more environmentally-friendly liquid fuel in the future.

Among other projects, HIF Global is involved in the construction of the Haru Oni eFuel pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, which was initiated by Porsche and partners including Siemens Energy and ExxonMobil, for the production of eFuels made from blending hydrogen sourced from water and carbon harvested from the atmosphere into a hydrocarbon.

Supplied Porsche will initially use the eFuel in its motorsport programmes before expanding into other areas.

The hydrocarbon is then processed into a liquid synthetic fuel that can be used as a direct replacement for fossil fuel petroleum in a modern petrol engine.

While the burning of the fuel for combustion still produces carbon, the fact that it is harvested from the atmosphere during its production means the fuel is claimed not to increase the amount of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere overall. Although, Porsche and HIF Global admit that the synthetic fuel isn’t 100 per cent carbon-neutral, because the final product is blended with “elements from other sources”, but should still see a 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions from an ICE vehicle.

Supplied A rendering of the Haru Uno synthetic fuel production site in Chile.

Porsche executives say that the company initially plans to use the eFuel from Chile in motorsport projects, as well as customer track days, but suggest that it would be conceivable that they will it to fuel production ICE vehicles during initial fuelling at the factory, and at Porsche Experience Centres.

Extra supply from the Chilean plant (which will produce up to 130,000 litres per year when it is up and running by the middle of this year) will likely be used by blending it into the existing global fuel supply, reducing the carbon footprint at the pump.

While the Chilean plant is seen as a pilot for the project (hence the low volume of fuel produced there), HIF Global is looking to produce 55 million litres of synthetic fuel by the end of 2024, increasing that amount to 550 million litres by the end of 2026 following construction of additional production facilities in Chile, the USA and Australia.

“Porsche is moving into an attractive business area with its stake in HIF Global LLC,” said Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG.

Supplied Construction of the Haru Uno synthetic fuel production site is well underway and is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

“Synthetic fuels offer attractive prospects across transportation sectors, from the auto motive industry to the aviation and shipping sectors.

“In addition, e-methanol is an important raw material for other applications, such as in the chemical industry, where it can replace raw materials of fossil origin. E-methanol is an intermediate product that is produced during the generation of eFuel.”

Porsche has been researching the use of renewable fuels for some time, and says that tests in the laboratory and on the racetrack are proceeding successfully: “We see ourselves as pioneers in eFuels and want to drive the technology. This is one building block in our clear, overall sustainability strategy,” said Steiner.