New Ford Ranger prices revealed

Ford shares ten things we need to know about the new third-generation T6 Ranger ute.

Ford New Zealand has announced the pricing of the next-generation Ford Ranger, with only minor increases over the current model and what it says will be “some of the with the lowest Clean Car fees in the ute segment”.

The range starts at $46,990 for the XL single cab/chassis model that packs the single turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine and six-speed automatic transmission, which represents a slight increase over the current model XL, which costs $45,100.

But with WLTP3-calculated emissions of 229g/km of CO2, the base XL will also attract a $2473 Clean Car fee.

Supplied The 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor will only cost $2000 more than the old one, even though power has almost doubled. Until you add the Clean Car fee, that is...

The fee decreases as you go up the XL and XLT range, however, with most models equipped with the twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel and ten-speed automatic only attracting a $1840 fee on top of prices that are between $300 and $2000 up on the previous model (except for the XL single cab/chassis 4x4 model which has jumped $4300).

READ MORE:

* Ford reveals new Ranger's big numbers

* Ford unleashes the beast: 292kW Ranger Raptor revealed

* Ford Australia is officially converting F-150s to right-hand drive

* This is the new face of New Zealand's best-selling vehicle



Ranger models with the new 184kW 3.0-litre V6 – the Sport and Wildtrak 4x4 double cab pick-ups – will land at $75,490 and $80,490 respectively and attract a $3910 Clean Car fee, while the range-topping Raptor that packs the 292kW 3.0-litre petrol V6 engine will cost $89,990 – a $2000 increase over the previous 154kW 2.0-litre model – and attract the maximum $5175 Clean Car fee.

Ford says that all of its Clean Car estimates are based on NEDC CO2 data converted to the WLTP3 protocol.

“As the country’s best-selling vehicle for more than seven years, the Ford Ranger has set the benchmark in this segment for some time, and we expect the next-generation model to raise that mark yet again; beginning with the surprisingly packed XL model through to the Raptor,” said Ford New Zealand Managing Director, Simon Rutherford.

“Not only will the Next-Gen Ranger in most cases offer more power and torque than our competitors, but it will be through improved emissions so in most cases the fees will be less for a Next-Gen Ranger. Even when compared to our own outgoing Ranger 3.2 powertrain, the new V6 will have lower emissions and a lower Clean Car fee,” he said.