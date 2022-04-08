Smart shows off small all-electric SUV

Smart has revealed the #1 electric SUV. No, that's its name.

Smart has revealed its first model to be built under the Mercedes-Geely joint partnership, the #1 small electric SUV.

It looks largely identical to the concept of the same name, revealed in September 2021, and is set to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQA, MG ZS EV and Volkswagen ID.3 in Europe. It measures 4270mm long, 1822mm wide, and 1637mm tall with a 2750mm-long wheelbase.

There’s more than a bit of Mercedes about the design, particularly in the rear lights and interior. There’s a large 12.8-inch central screen, a sweeping dash with horizontal vents, a floating centre console and a slim 9.8-inch instrument cluster.

Supplied The Smart #1 is a tiny electric SUV packing a decent punch.

Outside are frameless doors, blacked-out A-pillars for a ‘floating roof’ effect, a panoramic glass roof, and head/taillight designs that would be at home on a Mercedes GLC.

Funnily enough, the designer of the #1 also designed the GLC... and the GLE, A-Class and S-Class, among others.

Supplied Can you tell Smart and Mercedes shared a designer?

Apparently, there will be a 3D user interface using an avatar as an intelligent companion with AI-based voice control.

The #1 will ride on Geely’s SEA platform, which was specifically developed for EVs. This is also the first vehicle to use the platform outside of China.

Power is sourced from a rear-mounted 200kW/343Nm electric motor paired with a 66kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, beefy enough for a range of up to 440km.

Supplied The interior has a 3D user interface, which uses artificial intelligence.

Charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes about 3.5 hours on 22kW AC power, or less than 30 minutes when connected to a 150kW DC charger.

The final pieces of the puzzle are when the #1 will go on sale and for how much. We’d expect it to start selling in China first before hitting the European market and beyond.

Could it launch here? Apparently, the Mercedes dealer network in some markets can be used to sell the e-SUV, which means we could see it here sometime in the future.