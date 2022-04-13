Confusion reigns when driverless car does a runner from police

An autonomous Chevrolet Bolt appeared to do a runner after it was pulled over by US police. But it was actually doing exactly what it was supposed to do.

Video of what at appears to combine confused cops and a driverless car doing a runner has gone viral on social media, but not all is as it first seems.

The video shows police officers pulling over a Chevrolet Bolt autonomous EV, operated by GM subsidiary Cruise, after they notice it doesn’t have its lights on. The incident, which took place on a street in San Francisco, was caught on video by a passing pedestrian.

After nearby bar patrons helpfully call out that there “ain’t nobody in it”, the officer peers into the vehicle and realises that there is indeed no one inside, and returns to the police car. That’s when the Chevrolet Bolt, well, makes a bolt for the exit, much to the amusement of onlookers.

However, as it turned out, the car was doing exactly what it was programmed to do – it initially stopped at a red light when the police pulled up behind it with their lights on, but after the light turned green and the officer moved away from the car, the Bolt cleared the intersection and pulled over up further in a safer place, with its hazard lights on having recognised the emergency vehicle behind it.

After video of the event popped up online Cruise tweeted “Our AV yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued.”

This is not the first time an autonomous car has been pulled over by the police, it is believed to be one of the first times it has happened to a car with no safety drivers or passengers inside. While Cruise has been testing driverless cars on the streets of San Francisco since 2015, the company was given permission to test fully autonomous vehicles without safety drivers on board under strict limitations at the end of 2020.

While it’s not clear why the lights weren’t on, it is nice to know that the car did the right thing.