Hyundai puts a big price tag on Tucson hybrid

The brand new Hyundai Tucson is here, and we took it through the Forgotten Highway.

Hyundai has confirmed the pricing for the Tucson Hybrid range, due here later this year, and you might have to get ready for a bit of sticker shock.

Pricing for the Hybrid models starts at $61,990 for the 2WD Entry, then moves to $66,990 for the 2WD Elite. All-wheel-drive models are $67,990 (Entry) and $72,990 (Elite). All Hybrids qualify for a rebate of up to $2900, depending on model.

The plug-in hybrid versions, due here in the last quarter of the year, are even more expensive, at $83,990 for the Entry and $89,990 for the Elite. These won’t attract a fee but are too expensive for a rebate.

Supplied The electrified Tucson looks much the same as the combustion-powered version but comes with a tasty rebate.

You would have to really want the Hyundai though, because the larger Kia Sorento PHEV (that is the same as the Hyundai Santa Fe under the skin) is actually almost $10k less for the entry EX version ($74,990, plus it will qualify for a rebate) and the same price for the top spec Limited version ($89,990), and while it has yet to be confirmed for New Zealand, it is pretty much a certainty that the PHEV version of the Kia’s equivalent to the Tucson, the Sportage, will arrive here eventually, and is now looking like it will be considerably cheaper...

The hybrid variant uses the 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor to generate 169kW and 350Nm of torque, sent to either the front or all four wheels. AWD models get a Terrain Mode selector to switch up power delivery to the wheels and braking for better traction in different situations.

Supplied You get a good amount of equipment as standard with the Tucson.

The plug-in hybrid version uses the same general powertrain, albeit with a larger battery and motor for 195kW of power and 56km of all-electric range.

In addition to styling and equipment shared with the rest of the range, the Tucson Hybrid range brings a number of technical changes, including active aerodynamics with an ‘’Active Air Flap’’ that adjusts air intake depending on the engine coolant temperature, vehicle speed, and more, in order to minimise air resistance and maximise fuel efficiency.

Basically, it closes when the engine is cool enough to live without extra airflow to improve the aerodynamics of the car and boost efficiency, and opens when needed.

Trim levels mimic the combustion-powered Tucsons, with the Entry getting 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights and an eight-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone mirroring. The Elite adds 19-inch wheels, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, leather seat facings and heated front and rear seats.

Like any new model worth its salt, the Tucson Hybrid comes with a bunch of safety features as standard, including lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot collision avoidance.