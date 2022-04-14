Aston Martin's first fully electric car due in 2025

The first all-electric Aston Martin is due in the next few years.

Aston Martin is working on its first all-electric vehicle, and it will arrive by 2025, according to an executive speaking to Drive over in Australia.

Marek Reichman, head of design for Aston Martin, told the publication that the EV will be here “by 2025, but we haven’t announced what it is yet.”

That means it could be an all-electric two-door sports car designed to rip your face off, it could be the previously scrapped Lagonda four-door or a replacement for the shelved electric RapidE, or it could be an SUV.

The Aston Martin Valhalla has been revealed with a bespoke new hybrid V8.

As much as you might not like to see it, the SUV is the most likely prospect considering how well those things sell, and the luxury electric SUV segment is pretty sparse at the moment, which gives Aston a bit of an edge.

Reichman added that the new model will not be based on anything Aston Martin currently offers, saying: “It defeats the object (of the exercise) to stick batteries where there was a driveline previously.

“You’re not taking advantage of an electric platform because you’re compromising where you put the batteries, so it doesn’t make any sense. There are companies that do that, but they’re usually retrofitting ... older cars.”

That probably means the Aston EV will use one of Mercedes-Benz’ EQ platforms. When asked, Reichman confirmed that both companies have an “open-door policy in terms of technology-sharing, so we can decide which bit of their technology we want to have.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on what, if any, Mercedes tech was used for the EV, but said the company “may have already made [that] decision.”

Supplied Aston Martin will probably lean on Mercedes-AMG for the base of its EV.

Aston Martin’s new CEO, Tobias Moers, was previously the boss of Mercedes-AMG, and seems to be leaning on his contacts for Aston Martin, snagging the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 for the mid-engined Valhalla – with the flat-plane crank, no less.

Beyond 2025, Aston Martin wants to electrify 90 per cent of its models by 2030, with the remaining 10 per cent probably being track-only models.