Golden Bay Community Board makes U-turn on road layout outside school

The Golden Bay High School board of trustees wants the trial road layout outside the school to become permanent.

Golden Bay Community Board has made a U-turn over the road layout outside Golden Bay High School, voting to rescind its earlier decision and throwing its support behind the retention of a trial configuration.

That earlier decision, in September 2021, was to request that Tasman District Council adopt as permanent an alternative to the trial layout. The trial layout, which is still in place, includes a single crossing across Meihana St – directly outside the school – and the closure of a one-way slip road linking Meihana St and Commercial St, which is part of State Highway 60. Council staff had recommended that trial layout become permanent.

Councillors in October agreed to the alterative layout, which includes the reopening of the slip road along with the removal of the trial crossing and installation of two others – one further along Meihana St and another across Rototai Rd.

However, the Golden Bay High School board of trustees raised concern about the alternative layout, saying the removal of the trial crossing will “endanger our students”. A delegation from the community board was invited to observe “rush hour” outside the school and verify the trial configuration was optimal in terms of pedestrian safety.

READ MORE:

* Students in danger from road layout plan, says board

* Two permanent zebra crossings to be put outside Golden Bay High School

* Road traffic trial in Tākaka causes delays of up to 20 minutes



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The closed slip road linking Commercial St and Meihana St was set to be reopened but may now remain closed.

A delegation did meet with school representatives on site. At a community board meeting on April 12, member Grant Knowles said the high school and board of trustees were “firmly of the opinion” that the trial layout should remain.

“We stood there over that busy period, which is 40 per cent down because of Covid, and the children all walk out of school and go straight across that pedestrian crossing,” Knowles said. “Whether you've got a pedestrian crossing on that corner or not, they're just going to walk across any way.”

Golden Bay ward councillor Celia Butler said an “administrative problem” meant feedback from the board of trustees did not come until after the community board had made its recommendation for the alternative layout.

Fellow ward councillor Chris Hill, who in October outlined “some level of discomfort” over the adoption of the alternative layout, said she was in support of the community board rescinding its earlier decision.

However, community board member Dave Gowland said the two main points he recalled for the board’s earlier decision remained – the funnelling of traffic to a place where crashes happened and concern that large vehicles could obscure the view of the trial crossing.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Golden Bay Community Board member Grant Knowles says students will walk across the road directly outside the school whether there is a pedestrian crossing or not.

A large vehicle waiting to turn from Meihana St onto SH60 “effectively blocks the view” for people going across the crossing and for vehicles turning from the highway into Meihana St, he said.

“All of a sudden someone's on the crossing, and they've got no warning because their view is blocked by a big vehicle,” Gowland said. “They were the two main points that made us think it was unsafe, and those two points are still relevant. I think, we voted the correct way at the start.”

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a new road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. Video first published in December, 2019.

However, all but Gowland voted for a resolution that the board rescinds its previous motion and confirms it agrees with the original staff advice and proposed layout. All but Gowland also agreed to request that staff take whatever action is necessary to confirm this layout.

Board chairwoman Abbie Langford and member Averill Grant were not at the meeting, which was held via Zoom.