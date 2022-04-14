Hyundai Ioniq 5 wins World Car of the Year

EVs dominated the World Car Awards for 2022, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 taking out top honours.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has dominated the 2022 World Car of the Year awards, not only taking out the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award and the World Car Design of the Year award, but also being named the overall winner for 2022.

After being whittled down from an initial list of 28 eligible vehicles to ten finalists, the Ioniq 5 beat out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6 for the overall win, with the ten finalists being rounded out by the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Cupra Formentor, the Genesis G70, the Honda Civic, the Hyundai Tucson, the Lexus NX and the Toyota GR 86/Subaru BRZ twins.

The award was voted on by a jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries who selected the winners by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle, with the votes being tabulated by KPMG.

To be eligible for the award, vehicles must be produced in at least 10,000 units per year, priced below the luxury level in their primary markets, and on sale in at least two major markets on at least two continents at some time between January 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

"We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which recognise the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Toyota Yaris Cross was the sole ICE-powered car to take a win in the WCOTYs this year.

In addition to the Ioniq 5’s wins, Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Hyundai Motor Group was named as the 2022 World Car Person of the Year.

It was almost a clean sweep for EVs at this year's awards, with the Audi e-tron GT taking out the World Performance Car of the Year award (beating the BMW M3/M4, Porsche 911 GT3, Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ and Volkswagen Golf GTI/R) and the Mercedes-Benz EQS scoring the World Luxury Car of the Year (over the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW iX, Genesis GV70 and Volvo C40 Recharge).

However, a win for the Toyota Yaris Cross in the World Urban Car of the Year category kept ICE cars in the mix (beating the Dacia Sandero, Opel Mokka, Renault Kiger and Volkswagen Taigun).