The Healey by Caton is a lovingly modernised version of the classic British roadster.

The Austin Healey is the latest classic sports car to be tastefully overhauled for the 21st century, thanks to specialised engineering company, Envisage Group, and it’s new brand, Caton.

Caton’s revived Healey will be limited to 25 units and produced using Envisage’s experience in creating concept cars for manufacturers and coachbuilding specials for single customers. The company made the body shells and panels for Jaguar’s recent D-Type and XKSS Continuation models.

The Healey by Caton will be based on the Healey 100/4, originally made between 1953 and 1955. Customers need to supply a donor car for the work.

Supplied The Healey by Caton is a thorough rework of the Healey 100/4, but one that aims to retain all the character of the original.

The 2.6-litre inline-four engine gets sent away to JME Healeys, a Healey specialist, to be bored out to 3.0-litres and reworked to produce 138kW/268Nm. Engine work includes a full steel crankshaft, better bearing shells, high-compression pistons, a racing cam, a side-exit exhaust and larger Twin H8 carburettors.

That power is fed through a five-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels, an upgrade over the original Healey three-speed with overdrive on second and third. JME also swaps the drum brakes for discs.

Supplied The new seats ‘enrich the cabin with the fragrance of leather’. Which would work, if it had a roof...

While that’s happening, Caton works on the rest of the car. The chassis has known weaknesses and corrosion points addressed, but is largely restored as-is. “The mechanical platform is now as capable as it can be,” said Envisage CEO Tim Strafford.

The bulk of the work is centred around reworking and fixing the body panels, or creating new ones if needed. Seams that used to run along the front and rear wing tops have been smoothed out, as have the door and boot handles, while the grille has been slightly refreshed in its design.

Panel gaps are more consistent as well, thanks to tighter tolerances and better production practises than what were available in the 1950s.

Nile Bijoux The engine is still a four-cylinder, but enlarged to 3.0-litres and making 138kW/268Nm.

Caton has replaced the bumpers for a “smoother, cleaner look” and the headlights have been redesigned as well. Thankfully the 72-spoke wheels have been retained, and the tyres are period-correct in looks only - the construction is modern.

There’s no heater, stereo, tonneau cover or roof, so it might pay to bring a jacket. And an umbrella.

Of course, that’s if you have the coin for one. Caton is asking £474,000, including the donor car, for its restoration, which equates to about NZ$914,523.