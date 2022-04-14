Nissan buys e.dams race team

Nissan has taken full ownership of its involvement in the Formula E World Championship with the purchase of the e.dams team it has partnered with in the racing series for the last four years.

Nissan entered the series in 2018 in partnership with e.dams, with both companies racing together in the all-electric championship as the Nissan e.dams Formula E team. Nissan says the change in ownership and new management structure will take place with immediate effect, with Tommaso Volpe, general manager Nissan Formula E, also becoming managing director at e.dams.

“I am delighted that Nissan is taking over e.dams, and today we are thinking of Jean- Paul Driot who, together with Nissan, had the vision for the team and helped to develop our partnership,” said Volpe.

Supplied/Supplied Nissan has taken full ownership of the e.dams Formula E team it has partnered with since 2018.

“Since his passing in 2019, Olivier and Grégory Driot took over and made sure the legacy of their father’s success would continue. It has been a pleasure working together, and I would like to thank them for their commitment and support.”

The e.dams team came about when Driot’s DAMS (Driot Associés Motor Sport) race team entered into the Formula E series with Renault in 2014. The team, a collaboration with Renault and former Formula One driver Alain Prost, was dominant in the early years of the series, winning three consecutive constructors’ championships, before splitting with Renault in 2018 to team up with Nissan.

Supplied Nissan says the change of ownership takes immediate effect.

DAMS was initially founded was founded in 1988 by Driot and former Formula One driver René Arnoux (the name originally stood for Driot-Arnoux Motorsport) and has competed in the FIA GT series, the American Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula Renault, GP2, GP3, Formula 3000 and A1GP, as well as currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

"We are very proud to hand over the e.dams team to such a committed and innovative company as Nissan. We’ve had several open discussions in recent months with Nissan, and we decided that it was the right time for them to take the reins and continue the legacy of our family and secure the long-term future of the employees,” said Olivier and Grégory Driot in a statement released after the sale was announced.

“Since the passing of our father, it’s been an honour for us to partner with a global brand such as Nissan in Formula E, and we are proud of what we have achieved together. We would like to thank all the e.dams staff for their hard work and commitment over the years, and we wish Nissan all the very best for the remainder of season eight and beyond.”

Nissan was the first, and currently only, Japanese manufacturer involved in Formula E, and for the current season long-time e.dams driver Sébastien Buemi is partnered with rising star Maximilian Günther, who joined the team in September 2021.

Supplied Maximilian GÃ¼nther (left) and SÃ©bastien Buemi currently drive for Nissan in the Formula E series.

“These are exciting times for all of us at Nissan, our fans and customers everywhere,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer.

“The acquisition of the e.dams team not only reconfirms our long-term commitment to Formula E, but also to the exciting, high-performance world of motorsports competition as a whole.

“But we don’t only love to compete. We’re also passionate about delivering innovative and exciting driving experiences while demonstrating our commitment to zero emission and sustainable solutions. This acquisition will further empower us in the strategic electrification objectives of our business.”