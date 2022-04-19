Mercedes EV travels 1000km on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX concept EV has travelled more than 1000km on a single charge during a real-world road trip across Germany and France.

Mercedes-Benz’s striking concept EV, the Vision EQXX, has just completed one of the longest distances covered by an electric vehicle on a single charge – a 1008km trip that started at 7am in Sindelfingen, Germany and finished almost exactly 12 hours later in Cassis near Marseille in the South of France.

According to Mercedes, the EQXX’s had 15% charge – a range of 140km – left on its arrival in Cassis, and its average consumption was a record-breaking low of 8.7kWh/100km.

The journey started in cold and rainy conditions, and the company says it was undertaken at “regular road speeds, including prolonged fast-lane cruising at up to 140kph on the German autobahn and near the speed limit elsewhere”, with an average speed of 87.4kph for the trip backing that up.

Supplied The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX set off on its trip at 7am on a cold, wet morning in Sindelfingen, Germany.

The long-distance drive was completed with the charging socket sealed and accompanied by an independent expert from German certification body TÜV Süd. In an example of brutal German efficiency, the trip took 12 hours and 2 minutes, with exactly 11 hours and 32 minutes “movement time”, meaning the drivers were allowed a 30-minute break.

Mercedes-Benz planned the route to represent a “real world” challenge, and says the motorways, mountain passes, roadworks and weather conditions presented the EQXX with a wide variety of challenges.

Supplied It wasn’t all motorway cruising either: road works and commuter traffic all slowed things down.

Departing from the company’s Sindelfingen R&D centre near Stuttgart in cold conditions, temperatures from start to finish ranged from 3 to 18 degrees Celsius. North of the Alps there was light rain and further south a gentle headwind blew in the sunshine.

Of course, the EQXX is a concept, so a lot of its technology and efficiency has yet to filter to road cars. The EQXX has a remarkable coefficient of drag of just 0.17 (the average figure for a modern car is between 0.25 and 0.3), while its low rolling-resistance tyres have been specially developed by Bridgestone for the EQXX and feature a rolling-resistance rating of 4.7, where the rating for a tyre to get a top “Class A” rating in the EU is 6.5, and Mercedes-Benz’s own EQS runs on 5.9-rated tyres.

The EQXX is also extremely light for a large luxury car, weighing in at 1755kg, thanks to the extensive use of lightweight materials, such as the sustainable carbon-fibre-sugar composite material used for the upper part of the battery, which is also used in Formula 1, and the unique rear floor that is manufactured using an aluminium casting process.

The light metal structural component replaces a much heavier assembly of several interconnected parts. It has gaps in places where structural strength is not required, thus saving material. Mercedes says this innovative design approach results in a weight saving of up to 20% compared to a conventionally manufactured component.

A large part of the weight efficiency is also due to the dedicated electric chassis with a lightweight F1 subframe and aluminium brake discs, while another is the battery – at 100 kWh, the battery was developed specifically for the EQXX, and has almost the same amount of energy as the battery of the EQS, but has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter.

The outcome is that the battery is just 2000mm long, 1260mm wide and 110mm thick, and is also comparatively light at 495 kilograms. The electric drive was developed in cooperation with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.