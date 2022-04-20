New life for first T-Series Bentley

Bentley is restoring the first T-Series to roll off the production line in 1975.

After decades of being off the road and in storage, the very first Bentley T-Series is being brought back to life after the start of a complete wheels-up restoration.

The oldest T-Series rolled off the production line on the 28 September 1965 and was kept by Bentley Motors for trials work around the world. It was finished in Shell Grey exterior paint and complemented with a Blue Leather interior.

The company says that the 6¼-litre pushrod V8 has been started for the first time in at least 15 years, and the engine and gearbox have proven to be in good condition despite their extended rest. After a restoration project slated to take at least 18 months the car will be added to Bentley’s expanding Heritage Collection of road-going cars that together describe all 103 years of Bentley’s history.

Supplied The first-ever T-Series to roll off Bentley’s production line in 1965 has spent decades in storage.

The restoration of T-Series VIN 001 actually began back in October 2016, when a group of apprentices started the rejuvenation process by removing the trim and the reconditioning of the Body-in-White.

But after initial preparations the work was put on hold for the introduction of the current Bentley product range, and future electrification activities became more of a priority – but with renewed attention on developing the Heritage Collection, the car is now on course to make its return.

Supplied The restoration actually started in 2016, but got put on hold until now.

The T-Series was originally announced and displayed for the first time at the Paris Motor Show on the 5th of October 1965 and was significantly different from its predecessor, the S-Type. Notably, the T-Series was the first Bentley to use a unitary construction method, using a monocoque in place of the separate chassis and body technique of every Bentley before it.

It also carried on the recent Bentley tradition of being badge-engineered, meaning it was a rebadged version of the all-new Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. The T-Series was mechanically identical to the Rolls-Royce and differed only in its badging and shape of its radiator.

The more rounded radiator also required a slightly reshaped bonnet, while only slight cosmetic differences featured elsewhere, such as a different front bumper and hubcaps. Apparently engine valve covers with a Bentley logo were only used when the factory had them available.

Work began on designing the T-Series/Silver Shadow in 1958 after customer feedback suggested that buyers wanted their Rollers and Bentleys to be externally smaller but maintain the space, luxury and comfort they had come to expect.

Supplied When completed, the T-Series will line up alongside other restored Bentleys in the company’s Heritage Collection.

By 1962, John Blatchley – famous for styling the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud – had completed a new exterior design for a steel and aluminium monocoque body. The design improved on the passenger space of the preceding models, but with the overall car now seven inches (178mm) shorter, five inches (127mm) lower and three and a half inches (89mm) narrower. Overall cabin space was increased, and a bigger boot provided more capacity for luggage.

At the time of its launch, the 168kW, 6.75-litre V8 achieved the highest specific output by weight of any production car in the world, and was considered over-engineered at the time, but its inherent strength, reliability and development potential led to it becoming Bentley and Rolls-Royce’s mainstay engine for the next 50 years. By the time the engine was retired in 2019, it was delivering more than double the amount of power and three times the original torque whilst producing 99% fewer emissions.