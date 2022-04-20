Mercedes-Benz reveals EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest all-electric offering, and it is a big one.

The new EQS SUV is, as the name suggests, an SUV version of the EQS large sedan, and sits on the same platform as that car, sharing its 3210mm wheelbase. But with more than 200mm in extra height, the SUV version is much bigger than photos suggest, a fact disguised by its styling and strong familial cues from the smaller EQC and EQA all-electric SUVs.

The EQS SUV is the third model based on Mercedes’ new modular architecture, following the EQS sedan and forthcoming EQE midsize sedan, and is a full seven-seater, clocking in at a massive 5125mm long, 1959 wide and 1718 tall millimetres.

Supplied The EQS SUV is the third vehicle to use Mercedes’ new EV-specific architecture after the EQS sedan and EQE.

As well as swallowing seven occupants, Mercedes-Benz proudly proclaims that the EQS SUV can fit “up to four golf bags fit in the boot”, telling you all you really need to know about who the company thinks the potential customers are for the SUV.

The EQS SUV will be available in three models; the EQS 450+, EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic. The RWD 450+ gets a single electric drive train (eATS) featuring a permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, while the two 4matic AWD versions add another eATS on the front axle, and all models pack a 107.8kWh battery that Mercedes-Benz says is capable of a range of up to 660km, depending on model.

Supplied The EQS SUV is a big one, being only 300mm shorter than a Ford Ranger, but has roughly the same wheelbase.

The 450+ will produce 265kW of power and 568Nm of torque, while the 450 4Matic produces the same power, but ups the torque to 800Nm. The 580 4Matic goes one further with 400kW and 858Nm.

Air suspension will be standard on the EQS SUV, with a four-link axle at the front and an independent multi-link set up at the rear, and the vehicle level can be raised by several centimetres, with an actual Off-road mode being featuring alongside the standard Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual modes in the Dynamic Select system.

For added agility in smaller spaces, the EQS SUV also packs rear-axle steering, with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is standard, with a version with up to 10 degrees steering angle available as an over-the air (OTA) update.

Supplied Four sets of golf clubs will fit in the EQS SUV’s boot, presumably with the third row of seats folded down though.

Speaking of OTAs, Mercedes has leaned harder into offering features that can be added after the purchase of the vehicle via updates, with new features like Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, Augmented Reality Navigation and several new comfort and well-being programmes being available for purchase for one or three years, while the company says subscriptions, temporary activations and free trial phases are also planned.

On the inside, the massive MBUX Hyperscreen dominates the dash with its three huge screens that stretch almost from A-pillar to A-pillar.

Supplied The huge Hyperscreen that is made up of three screens under one sheet of glass dominates the interior.

The three screens sit under a common cover glass to give the appearance of one large screen and in Europe, and a growing number of countries, the front seat passenger is also able to watch video while the vehicle is on the move due to the fact that the EQS SUV uses an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic that detects if the driver is looking at the passenger display and will automatically block the screen.

With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz says it is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility – the model is produced in a completely CO2-neutral way, with the company saying it “puts real solutions for emission-free mobility, intelligent resource conservation and responsible circular economy on the road.”

While Mercedes-Benz is yet to mention pricing for the EQS SUV, it has so far managed to price its electric offerings in line with the equivalent ICE vehicles in its range, so with the GLS SUV starting at $177,699 in New Zealand for the 243kW GLS 400d, going through the 450kW AMG GLS 63 S at $279,099 and topping out with the 410kW Maybach GLS 600 at $348,999, we would expect EQS SUV pricing to be somewhere around that of the GLS 400d and GLS 63 S – there is a Maybach version of the EQS SUV on the way.