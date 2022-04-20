Everything is bigger in Texas, especially Hennessey's Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX truck

As if adding an extra 222kW to the Ram 1500 TRX wasn’t enough, Hennessey has now added two more wheels as well.

Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has started production of its biggest ever truck, the frankly ridiculous (but ridiculously awesome) 745kW, seven-metre long Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX.

The “ordinary” 4x4 Mammoth 1000 TRX is based on the already mad 523kW Hellcat V8-packing Ram 1500 TRX, and not only gets a very healthy power boost of 222kW over it, Hennessey also winds the torque up by 433Nm to a colossal 1314Nm thanks to the addition of a high-flow 2.65L supercharger, fuel injectors and high-flow induction system to the 6.2-litre Hellcat V8.

Of course, adding almost an LS1 V8-worth of extra power and torque wasn’t quite enough for Hennessey (they have a reputation to protect, after all), so the Texan company also carried on its tradition of adding more wheels, by throwing a second rear axle onto the Mammoth as well to produce the mighty Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX. The additional axle also sees the Mammoth’s length increased by more than 1.2 metres, making it the biggest truck Hennessey has ever built.

The Hellcat V8 now pumps out a ridiculous 745kW of power and 1314Nm of torque.

At more than 2 metres tall and 2.2 metres wide, the enormous 6x6 pickup truck dwarfs ordinary cars and trucks, and alongside the performance upgrades, the Mammoth also features a mountain of off-road kit from locking rear axles and Bilstein suspension, to 20-inch wheels clad in 37-inch off-road tyres.

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6x6 is definitely turned up to 12!” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO.

The Mammoth 1000 6x6 is the largest truck Hennessey has ever built. Necessary? Not at all. Awesome? Absolutely.

“Everything on the Mammoth 6x6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

Oh, and the price? Well, that’s utterly massive too, with the Mammoth being priced from US$449,950 (NZ$742,700), but that does include the price of the original Ram TRX and a bespoke interior. And it is pretty exclusive as well, with just 12 being built a year.

It’s not quite as exclusive as the three examples of the 4x4 Mammoth that Hennessey dropped an insane 883kW Mopar “Helliphant” crate engine into, one of which has also had the 6x6 conversion for even more exclusivity. They have all been sold already, so you will just have to watch the video below to get an idea of how mad that is...

If the Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX isn't quite mad enough for you, how about one with an 883kW 'Hellephant supercharged V8 in it?

Hennessey has a track record when it comes to gigantic and ridiculous 6x6 trucks, having built and delivered more than 20 each of the Ford F-150 Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6x6 and the Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 trucks to clients all around the world.

And, yes, the Mammoth is available for global shipping with the company saying it can be ordered now through authorised Ram retailers or directly with Hennessey.

Whether or not that applies to New Zealand isn’t clear, and we have reached out to Ram’s local distributor, but have yet to hear back. The Ram 1500 TRX is on its way here though, which should be more than enough for most people really.